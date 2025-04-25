SMC Exhibits at The Robot Summit & Expo in Boston – April 30 to May 1
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the Robot Summit and Expo April 30 and May 1 at the Boston Convention and Expo Center. This Expo showcases design and technological developments in manufacturing and commercial-class robotics systems for healthcare and all industries.
Noblesville, IN, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC at Booth #307 for a hands-on experience with the latest innovations in automation equipment and end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots or cobots and the newest in wireless communication systems for industrial directional control solenoid valves.
SMC components on exhibit are:
· EOAT / End Effectors, Pick and Place Assemblies for Cobots
- Vacuum generators, cups and Bernoulli cyclone pads
§ Silicone, NBR, FKM, mark-free material vacuum cups
§ Energy saving features
§ Non-contact, Bernoulli cyclone pads
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
- Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
- Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
- Safe and secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius
· IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors
- Fieldbus communication for solenoid valves
- Digital pressure sensors
- Digital flow sensors
- Digital gap checker
Electric Actuators and Controllers
Easy to program, compact and lightweight
Standard dust seal bands with flexible mounting options
Robot Summit & Expo 2022 Exhibition Hours:
April 30 (W) 10:00 am – 6:00 pm ET
May 1 (Th) 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
SMC at Booth # 307, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
