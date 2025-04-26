Ogden’s Own Distillery Taps Victoria Titus-Gecsek as National Sales Director
Former Gallo Wines Global Manager Joins Utah-Based Distillery as It Ramps Up Expansion
Ogden, UT, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ogden’s Own Distillery, the spirited force behind Five Wives Vodka, Porter's Whiskeys, Madam Pattirini Gin, and other bold brands, is excited to announce that Victoria Titus-Gecsek has joined the company as National Sales Director.
Vicki, as she’s known throughout the industry, brings over 20 years of experience in beverage sales and distribution leadership — including a standout tenure at E. & J. Gallo Winery, one of the largest and most influential wine and spirits companies in the world. Her proven track record of growing brands, managing national distributor relationships, and driving results in both on- and off-premise markets makes her a major asset to Ogden’s Own as the company pushes into new territories.
“Vicki knows this business inside and out,” said Dean Dandeneau, President of Ogden’s Own. “She’s smart, driven, and understands what it takes to build something special from the ground up. We’re thrilled to have her leading the charge as we expand our reach in the U.S.”
Ogden’s Own has been steadily growing its footprint with a mix of unique brand identities, quality craftsmanship, and a strong commitment to individuality and inclusivity — traits that continue to resonate with today’s drinkers.
As part of its strategic expansion efforts, Jon Najarian, a seasoned market analyst, investor, entrepreneur, and business media anchor on FOX, CNBC, Sirius XM, CBS Radio, joined the company’s Board of Directors in the fall of 2024. His astute strategic thinking and business acumen have already commenced to influence the company’s long-term growth trajectory.
For more about Ogden’s Own and its growing family of brands, visit www.ogdensown.com.
Christian Miconi
(801) 675-3204
www.ogdensown.com
