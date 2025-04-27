Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., Participated in the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association Annual Spring Leadership Conference
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., participated in the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) Annual Spring Leadership Conference, held this year in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Sarasota, FL, April 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This annual event, known for its high-level programming and impactful networking opportunities, brings together KCMA members from across the country. Recognized as a must-attend gathering in the cabinet manufacturing industry, the conference features world-class speakers, top-tier economists, leading consultants, and best-in-class practitioners sharing insights on market trends, industry developments, and economic forecasts.
This year’s conference featured four educational sessions:
• Panel: What We Wish You Knew: Lessons from Our Suppliers
Moderator: Phyllis Crystal, Uneeda,
Panelists: Paul Smith, Hafele; Nathan Klump, SCC; Lance Millican, Schattdecor
• State of Cyberwarfare: Risk to the Enterprise
Jeff Multz, Bishop Fox; Ed Manteuffel, Genesis Products
• Update on Trade Cases with China and Newly Imposed Tariffs
Luke Meisner, Schagrin Associates
• The U.S. Housing Market and Forecast for the Coming Years
Jesse Wade, National Association of Home Builders
McElmeel shared his thoughts on the experience:
"I always look forward to attending this conference, as it gives me the opportunity to engage with our clients and connect with key players in the kitchen and bath industry. KCMA's leadership - especially Betsy Natz, KCMA CEO - should be proud. This year's conference was well attended and incredibly successful. I walked away with multiple actionable ideas that we will begin implementing at Brooke Chase Associates."
About KCMA
Founded in 1955, the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) is a voluntary, non-profit trade association that represents over 300 cabinet manufacturers and suppliers across North America. KCMA promotes industry growth through advocacy, standard setting, research sponsorship, and educational programming. Its KCMA Certification is a nationally recognized performance benchmark for cabinets.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is an internationally recognized retained executive search firm specializing in the identification, evaluation, and placement of top-tier professionals within the kitchen & bath, building materials, and related industries. With one of the strongest databases in the profession and a research-driven approach, the firm consistently delivers top talent for many of the most respected companies in the industry.
Our business is driven by a single principle;
Successful companies start with successful people.
We Strategize, Execute, and Deliver...PERIOD.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact:
Joseph McElmeel
Chairman and CEO
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
941-479-6382
jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
www.brookechase.com
