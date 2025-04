Carolyn Coleman, MHSA, BSN, RN Places 4th in Inaugural Listen Linda Women of Excellence Awards

Bessemer, AL, April 28, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Carolyn Coleman, MHSA, BSN, RN, healthcare leader and motivational speaker, has earned 4th place in the 1st Annual Listen Linda Women of Excellence Awards, an honor that recognizes women of distinction in ministry, healthcare, and community impact.With over 35 years of service as a critical care nurse, Carolyn’s professionalexcellence is matched only by her heart for service. She holds a Bachelor of Sciencein Nursing from Samford University and a Master’s in Health Service Administrationfrom Strayer University, making her a force in both healthcare and communitydevelopment.Carolyn’s leadership is rooted in service: she is a Lifetime Member of the NationalBlack Nurses Association, the former President of the Bessemer Public LibraryTrustee Board, and a Board Member of the C.H.L.M.S. Medi-Helpz Foundation. Herfocus on patient advocacy and engagement has led her to inspire countless lives inthe Bessemer District 5 community and beyond.She is also a proud member of ForbesBLK and the recipient of the prestigiousPresidential Lifetime Achievement Award. As a motivational speaker and #1 Best-Selling Author of seven anthologies, including three international bestsellers,Carolyn uses her voice to inspire, empower, and lead with purpose.The awards ceremony will be held virtually on May 2 at 6 PM CST, streaming livevia Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.Carolyn Coleman’s legacy is built on service, education, and empowerment—andthis award is a celebration of her enduring impact.For more information, visit www.cpwbookshelf.comContact: Jacquiline Cox, Listen Linda OrganizationWebsite: www.listenlindapresents1.com