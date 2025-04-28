Carolyn Coleman, MHSA, BSN, RN Places 4th in Inaugural Listen Linda Women of Excellence Awards
Bessemer, AL, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Coleman, MHSA, BSN, RN, healthcare leader and motivational speaker, has earned 4th place in the 1st Annual Listen Linda Women of Excellence Awards, an honor that recognizes women of distinction in ministry, healthcare, and community impact.
With over 35 years of service as a critical care nurse, Carolyn’s professional
excellence is matched only by her heart for service. She holds a Bachelor of Science
in Nursing from Samford University and a Master’s in Health Service Administration
from Strayer University, making her a force in both healthcare and community
development.
Carolyn’s leadership is rooted in service: she is a Lifetime Member of the National
Black Nurses Association, the former President of the Bessemer Public Library
Trustee Board, and a Board Member of the C.H.L.M.S. Medi-Helpz Foundation. Her
focus on patient advocacy and engagement has led her to inspire countless lives in
the Bessemer District 5 community and beyond.
She is also a proud member of ForbesBLK and the recipient of the prestigious
Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. As a motivational speaker and #1 Best-
Selling Author of seven anthologies, including three international bestsellers,
Carolyn uses her voice to inspire, empower, and lead with purpose.
The awards ceremony will be held virtually on May 2 at 6 PM CST, streaming live
via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Carolyn Coleman’s legacy is built on service, education, and empowerment—and
this award is a celebration of her enduring impact.
For more information, visit www.cpwbookshelf.com
Contact: Jacquiline Cox, Listen Linda Organization
Website: www.listenlindapresents1.com
With over 35 years of service as a critical care nurse, Carolyn’s professional
excellence is matched only by her heart for service. She holds a Bachelor of Science
in Nursing from Samford University and a Master’s in Health Service Administration
from Strayer University, making her a force in both healthcare and community
development.
Carolyn’s leadership is rooted in service: she is a Lifetime Member of the National
Black Nurses Association, the former President of the Bessemer Public Library
Trustee Board, and a Board Member of the C.H.L.M.S. Medi-Helpz Foundation. Her
focus on patient advocacy and engagement has led her to inspire countless lives in
the Bessemer District 5 community and beyond.
She is also a proud member of ForbesBLK and the recipient of the prestigious
Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. As a motivational speaker and #1 Best-
Selling Author of seven anthologies, including three international bestsellers,
Carolyn uses her voice to inspire, empower, and lead with purpose.
The awards ceremony will be held virtually on May 2 at 6 PM CST, streaming live
via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Carolyn Coleman’s legacy is built on service, education, and empowerment—and
this award is a celebration of her enduring impact.
For more information, visit www.cpwbookshelf.com
Contact: Jacquiline Cox, Listen Linda Organization
Website: www.listenlindapresents1.com
Contact
Jacquiline CoxContact
773-677-5029
773-677-5029
Categories