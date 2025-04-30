CJ Gettelfinger Promoted
Knoxville, TN, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group is pleased to announce that CJ Gettelfinger, an Investment Associate, has been promoted to Investment Planner. He joined the firm in 2023.
In this role, CJ will assist in overseeing the delivery of investment management services to S.E.E.D.’s diverse client base while partnering with members of the financial planning team to bring customized investment solutions to the firm’s high-net-worth clientele.
Brad Eaton, Senior Vice President of Investment Services, praised CJ’s contributions since joining the firm: “CJ has established himself as a valuable member of our team. He is well-respected by clients and colleagues for his hard work, engaging personality, and desire for constant improvement. He is an emerging leader, and we are excited for his future with the firm.”
CJ, a graduate of Tennessee Technological University, currently resides in Knoxville.
For more information about CJ, please vist seedpg.com
S.E.E.D. Planning Group
2030 Falling Waters Rd, Ste 180
Knoxville, TN 37922
