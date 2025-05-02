SottoPelle® Recognizes Amy Burden APRN-FNP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Hillsboro, TX, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As a Family Nurse Practitioner and owner of Bloom Health and Wellness, Amy’s goal is to make you comfortable with your healthcare and include you as the most important member of your healthcare team. She loves the Direct Primary Care model because it allows her to spend time with her patients so that together you can make the best decisions to reach your optimal health.
Amy has been working under the Direct Primary Care model of healthcare since becoming a Nurse Practitioner in 2019. Prior to that, she worked as a Med-Surg nurse, Cardiac nurse, and Clinical Nurse Educator. Amy is so excited to finally be working in her home community and providing an affordable and convenient solution to healthcare to those who need it.
Amy Burden APRN-FNP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2024.
To view additional information about Amy Burden APRN-FNP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/amy-burden-aprn-fnp-c/.
Provider Information:
Amy Burden, APRN, FNP-C
Bloom Health and Wellness
215B 1-35NW Hillsboro, TX 76645
(254) 978-7456
https://www.bloomhealthhillsboro.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
