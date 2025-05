A-Team Group Names Winners of Its Innovation Awards 2025

London, United Kingdom, May 01, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Over more than 40 categories within data management, RegTech, trading technology and ESG, the awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities.Awards include Most Innovative use of Generative AI, Most Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow/STP and Most Innovative Data Governance Initiative, and winners were selected by A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board in collaboration with its editorial professionals.The Platinum Winner for 2025 is Cognaize, which took the Most Innovative Implementation of Knowledge Graph Technologies award. Among the Gold Winners is S&P Global Market Intelligence, which took the Most Innovative use of Generative AI award. The full list of winners can be found below.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group said:“I’d like to offer my congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2025, all of whose entries demonstrate an outstanding dedication to making the work of capital markets participants that much easier and helps them to derive greater value from their data and technology.“Thank you, too, to all the practitioners and vendors that entered their advanced solutions and services, and to A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”A complete list of winners and their solutions can be found in the Innovation Awards 2025 Winners Report here https://bit.ly/3ECIdfB.Complete list of winners:Most Innovative Implementation of Knowledge Graph Technologies - CognaizeMost Innovative use of Generative AI - S&P Global Market IntelligenceMost Innovative API Framework/Microservices Architecture for Trading - MurexMost Innovative Financial Technology Executive - MCO MyComplianceOfficeMost Innovative Regulatory Compliance Monitoring / Management - SaifrMost Innovative Unstructured Data Management Project - AlkymiMost Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow / STP - Broadridge Financial SolutionsMost Innovative Trade & Transaction Reporting Initiative - IONMost Innovative Data Quality Initiative - LSEG Data & AnalyticsMost Innovative Hosted/Managed Enterprise Data Management - RimesMost Innovative KYC Investigation & Due Diligence - smartKYCMost Innovative Data Standards Initiative - The Derivatives Service BureauMost Innovative Data-Driven Transformation Project - Wolters KluwerMost Innovative Project - Wolters KluwerMost Innovative Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery - ExegyMost Innovative Operational Resilience /Business Continuity Initiative - Fusion Risk ManagementMost Innovative Sanctions and PEPs Data Solution - Napier AIMost Innovative Entity Data Hierarchies Approach - OpenCorporatesMost Innovative Young Persons’ Education/Recruitment (‘Academy’) Programme - QomplyMost Innovative Client Onboarding and Lifecycle Management Solution - AML PartnersMost Innovative Data Governance Initiative - AtaccamaMost Innovative ESG Regulatory Reporting Solution - AuquanMost Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative - BMLLMost Innovative Use of AI in an Enterprise Data Management Initiative - Canoe IntelligenceMost Innovative AML / Financial Crime Compliance Initiative - CleverChainMost Innovative AI in Regulatory Compliance Initiative - CleverChainMost Innovative ESG Data Solution - CorlyticsMost Innovative Alternative Data Solution - ExtractAlphaMost Innovative Professional Development Initiative - First DerivativeMost Innovative Smart Trader Desktops & Workflows - interop.ioMost Innovative Regulatory Reporting Solution - KaizenMost Innovative Supply Chain Risk Management / Know Your VendorInitiative - KYB HubMost Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution - LeapXpertMost Innovative Cyber Security Initiative - NordStellarMost Innovative Use of Alternative Data in Regulatory Compliance - QuantCubeMost Innovative Market Data Solution - Quincy Data powered by McKay BrothersMost Innovative Team - Rapid AdditionMost Innovative Data Orchestration for Regulatory Reporting - ReGnosysMost Innovative Use of Open Source/Cloud Technologies - SIGMA Financial TradingMost Innovative Solution for Front-Office/Trading - smartTrade TechnologiesMost Innovative Data Lineage Solution - Theta LakeMost Innovative Alternative Data Solution for Trading & Analytics - Wall Street HorizonYou can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which cover data management, trading technology, RegTech and ESG, here: https://bit.ly/ateamawards.