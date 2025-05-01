A-Team Group Names Winners of Its Innovation Awards 2025
The winners of A-Team Group’s Innovation Awards2025 have been announced. The awards, now in their fifth year, recognise the latest and emerging products and services that are making an impact on the operations of capital markets participants.
London, United Kingdom, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Over more than 40 categories within data management, RegTech, trading technology and ESG, the awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities.
Awards include Most Innovative use of Generative AI, Most Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow/STP and Most Innovative Data Governance Initiative, and winners were selected by A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board in collaboration with its editorial professionals.
The Platinum Winner for 2025 is Cognaize, which took the Most Innovative Implementation of Knowledge Graph Technologies award. Among the Gold Winners is S&P Global Market Intelligence, which took the Most Innovative use of Generative AI award. The full list of winners can be found below.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group said:
“I’d like to offer my congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2025, all of whose entries demonstrate an outstanding dedication to making the work of capital markets participants that much easier and helps them to derive greater value from their data and technology.
“Thank you, too, to all the practitioners and vendors that entered their advanced solutions and services, and to A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
A complete list of winners and their solutions can be found in the Innovation Awards 2025 Winners Report here https://bit.ly/3ECIdfB.
Complete list of winners:
Most Innovative Implementation of Knowledge Graph Technologies - Cognaize
Most Innovative use of Generative AI - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Most Innovative API Framework/Microservices Architecture for Trading - Murex
Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive - MCO MyComplianceOffice
Most Innovative Regulatory Compliance Monitoring / Management - Saifr
Most Innovative Unstructured Data Management Project - Alkymi
Most Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow / STP - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Most Innovative Trade & Transaction Reporting Initiative - ION
Most Innovative Data Quality Initiative - LSEG Data & Analytics
Most Innovative Hosted/Managed Enterprise Data Management - Rimes
Most Innovative KYC Investigation & Due Diligence - smartKYC
Most Innovative Data Standards Initiative - The Derivatives Service Bureau
Most Innovative Data-Driven Transformation Project - Wolters Kluwer
Most Innovative Project - Wolters Kluwer
Most Innovative Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery - Exegy
Most Innovative Operational Resilience /Business Continuity Initiative - Fusion Risk Management
Most Innovative Sanctions and PEPs Data Solution - Napier AI
Most Innovative Entity Data Hierarchies Approach - OpenCorporates
Most Innovative Young Persons’ Education/Recruitment (‘Academy’) Programme - Qomply
Most Innovative Client Onboarding and Lifecycle Management Solution - AML Partners
Most Innovative Data Governance Initiative - Ataccama
Most Innovative ESG Regulatory Reporting Solution - Auquan
Most Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative - BMLL
Most Innovative Use of AI in an Enterprise Data Management Initiative - Canoe Intelligence
Most Innovative AML / Financial Crime Compliance Initiative - CleverChain
Most Innovative AI in Regulatory Compliance Initiative - CleverChain
Most Innovative ESG Data Solution - Corlytics
Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution - ExtractAlpha
Most Innovative Professional Development Initiative - First Derivative
Most Innovative Smart Trader Desktops & Workflows - interop.io
Most Innovative Regulatory Reporting Solution - Kaizen
Most Innovative Supply Chain Risk Management / Know Your Vendor
Initiative - KYB Hub
Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution - LeapXpert
Most Innovative Cyber Security Initiative - NordStellar
Most Innovative Use of Alternative Data in Regulatory Compliance - QuantCube
Most Innovative Market Data Solution - Quincy Data powered by McKay Brothers
Most Innovative Team - Rapid Addition
Most Innovative Data Orchestration for Regulatory Reporting - ReGnosys
Most Innovative Use of Open Source/Cloud Technologies - SIGMA Financial Trading
Most Innovative Solution for Front-Office/Trading - smartTrade Technologies
Most Innovative Data Lineage Solution - Theta Lake
Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution for Trading & Analytics - Wall Street Horizon
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which cover data management, trading technology, RegTech and ESG, here: https://bit.ly/ateamawards.
Awards include Most Innovative use of Generative AI, Most Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow/STP and Most Innovative Data Governance Initiative, and winners were selected by A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board in collaboration with its editorial professionals.
The Platinum Winner for 2025 is Cognaize, which took the Most Innovative Implementation of Knowledge Graph Technologies award. Among the Gold Winners is S&P Global Market Intelligence, which took the Most Innovative use of Generative AI award. The full list of winners can be found below.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group said:
“I’d like to offer my congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2025, all of whose entries demonstrate an outstanding dedication to making the work of capital markets participants that much easier and helps them to derive greater value from their data and technology.
“Thank you, too, to all the practitioners and vendors that entered their advanced solutions and services, and to A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
A complete list of winners and their solutions can be found in the Innovation Awards 2025 Winners Report here https://bit.ly/3ECIdfB.
Complete list of winners:
Most Innovative Implementation of Knowledge Graph Technologies - Cognaize
Most Innovative use of Generative AI - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Most Innovative API Framework/Microservices Architecture for Trading - Murex
Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive - MCO MyComplianceOffice
Most Innovative Regulatory Compliance Monitoring / Management - Saifr
Most Innovative Unstructured Data Management Project - Alkymi
Most Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow / STP - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Most Innovative Trade & Transaction Reporting Initiative - ION
Most Innovative Data Quality Initiative - LSEG Data & Analytics
Most Innovative Hosted/Managed Enterprise Data Management - Rimes
Most Innovative KYC Investigation & Due Diligence - smartKYC
Most Innovative Data Standards Initiative - The Derivatives Service Bureau
Most Innovative Data-Driven Transformation Project - Wolters Kluwer
Most Innovative Project - Wolters Kluwer
Most Innovative Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery - Exegy
Most Innovative Operational Resilience /Business Continuity Initiative - Fusion Risk Management
Most Innovative Sanctions and PEPs Data Solution - Napier AI
Most Innovative Entity Data Hierarchies Approach - OpenCorporates
Most Innovative Young Persons’ Education/Recruitment (‘Academy’) Programme - Qomply
Most Innovative Client Onboarding and Lifecycle Management Solution - AML Partners
Most Innovative Data Governance Initiative - Ataccama
Most Innovative ESG Regulatory Reporting Solution - Auquan
Most Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative - BMLL
Most Innovative Use of AI in an Enterprise Data Management Initiative - Canoe Intelligence
Most Innovative AML / Financial Crime Compliance Initiative - CleverChain
Most Innovative AI in Regulatory Compliance Initiative - CleverChain
Most Innovative ESG Data Solution - Corlytics
Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution - ExtractAlpha
Most Innovative Professional Development Initiative - First Derivative
Most Innovative Smart Trader Desktops & Workflows - interop.io
Most Innovative Regulatory Reporting Solution - Kaizen
Most Innovative Supply Chain Risk Management / Know Your Vendor
Initiative - KYB Hub
Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution - LeapXpert
Most Innovative Cyber Security Initiative - NordStellar
Most Innovative Use of Alternative Data in Regulatory Compliance - QuantCube
Most Innovative Market Data Solution - Quincy Data powered by McKay Brothers
Most Innovative Team - Rapid Addition
Most Innovative Data Orchestration for Regulatory Reporting - ReGnosys
Most Innovative Use of Open Source/Cloud Technologies - SIGMA Financial Trading
Most Innovative Solution for Front-Office/Trading - smartTrade Technologies
Most Innovative Data Lineage Solution - Theta Lake
Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution for Trading & Analytics - Wall Street Horizon
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which cover data management, trading technology, RegTech and ESG, here: https://bit.ly/ateamawards.
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories