Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP Expands U.S. Presence with Cleveland, Ohio Office Launch
Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP a company that provides CIOCTO Services, Innovation and Localization Services has opened a new office in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The move is aimed to support mid-sized businesses in the Lake Erie region, offering customized solutions in emerging technologies to boost operational efficiency and competitiveness.
Cleveland, OH, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP, a leading provider of CIOCTO Services, Innovation services and Localization solutions, is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Cleveland, Ohio. The new office is part of company’s growth strategy in the local Ohio and adjacent States markets and shows its commitment to providing affordable high-quality CIO and Innovation Services to mid-size customers organizations filling in a niche left unserved by large consulting and technology companies.
The new office, located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio (OH), will enable Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP to serve the Lake Erie region and its expanding customer base with even greater efficiency. The Cleveland, Ohio location will focus on providing mid-size organizations with expert in CIOCTO Services and Innovation Services to help with ever changing technology landscape in the new AI/ML and related emerging technologies. The office will focus on providing tailored solutions for mid-size manufacturing and services business in the region to help improve their operational efficiency and streamline business processes with AI/ML technologies.
"Opening our new office in Ohio is a significant step in showing our commitment to the Ohio economy and expanding our service offering and providing greater support to our growing client base in the Lake Erie region," said the Mark Todd team manager at Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP. "We are elated to be one of the first companies to bring expertise in AI/ML services and process integrations to businesses in the region and provide them with the support they need to thrive in the new emerging technologies led economy," he further added.
This new location builds on Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP success of set-up of new service delivery center in Lakhnow, India, and provides the company with a strategic presence in all the big metro areas in OHIO state as it continues to expand its global footprint. The Cleveland, Ohio office will also serve as a hub for ongoing business development in adjoining states of Pennsylvania, Michigan & Indiana and would provide customer support to clients in those region ensuring there is highest level of service and expertise available to cater to ever growing market.
“There has been a significant demand for our services from businesses in the Lake Erie region and especially in the Toledo, Cleveland, Youngstown and Pittsburgh,” said the Lead AI/ML Senior Consultant Alok Prabhakar at Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP. "With the opening of this new office, we're better positioned to offer 27/7 support and innovation integrations for our clients in the region to ensure they grow and succeed."
Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP is one of the only companies helping small to mid size enterprises get access to emerging technologies and is dedicated to delivering high-quality consulting, integration, and training services for Innovation Services. With its growing presence in the U.S. and India, Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP is committed to providing businesses with the CIOCTO Services, Innovation Services and Localization solutions and support to optimize their investment in technology and growth.
For more information about Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP services or to schedule a consultation at the Cleveland office, visit https://prashantbhardwaj.us or contact +1 (614)-766-3600.
About Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP
Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP is a global provider of CIOCTO Services, Innovation Services and Localization solutions, helping businesses achieve maximum ROI on their technology investment via seamlessly integrated scalable tailor-made technology solution that help their client in adopting emerging technologies for their unique needs and growth. With locations in Dublin, OH, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and Lakhnow, India, they offer cost effective CIOCTO Services, Innovation Services and Localization solutions for clients worldwide.
Contact
Mukul Pant
Marketing Manager
imukul@prashantbhardwaj.us
The new office, located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio (OH), will enable Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP to serve the Lake Erie region and its expanding customer base with even greater efficiency. The Cleveland, Ohio location will focus on providing mid-size organizations with expert in CIOCTO Services and Innovation Services to help with ever changing technology landscape in the new AI/ML and related emerging technologies. The office will focus on providing tailored solutions for mid-size manufacturing and services business in the region to help improve their operational efficiency and streamline business processes with AI/ML technologies.
"Opening our new office in Ohio is a significant step in showing our commitment to the Ohio economy and expanding our service offering and providing greater support to our growing client base in the Lake Erie region," said the Mark Todd team manager at Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP. "We are elated to be one of the first companies to bring expertise in AI/ML services and process integrations to businesses in the region and provide them with the support they need to thrive in the new emerging technologies led economy," he further added.
This new location builds on Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP success of set-up of new service delivery center in Lakhnow, India, and provides the company with a strategic presence in all the big metro areas in OHIO state as it continues to expand its global footprint. The Cleveland, Ohio office will also serve as a hub for ongoing business development in adjoining states of Pennsylvania, Michigan & Indiana and would provide customer support to clients in those region ensuring there is highest level of service and expertise available to cater to ever growing market.
“There has been a significant demand for our services from businesses in the Lake Erie region and especially in the Toledo, Cleveland, Youngstown and Pittsburgh,” said the Lead AI/ML Senior Consultant Alok Prabhakar at Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP. "With the opening of this new office, we're better positioned to offer 27/7 support and innovation integrations for our clients in the region to ensure they grow and succeed."
Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP is one of the only companies helping small to mid size enterprises get access to emerging technologies and is dedicated to delivering high-quality consulting, integration, and training services for Innovation Services. With its growing presence in the U.S. and India, Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP is committed to providing businesses with the CIOCTO Services, Innovation Services and Localization solutions and support to optimize their investment in technology and growth.
For more information about Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP services or to schedule a consultation at the Cleveland office, visit https://prashantbhardwaj.us or contact +1 (614)-766-3600.
About Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP
Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLP is a global provider of CIOCTO Services, Innovation Services and Localization solutions, helping businesses achieve maximum ROI on their technology investment via seamlessly integrated scalable tailor-made technology solution that help their client in adopting emerging technologies for their unique needs and growth. With locations in Dublin, OH, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and Lakhnow, India, they offer cost effective CIOCTO Services, Innovation Services and Localization solutions for clients worldwide.
Contact
Mukul Pant
Marketing Manager
imukul@prashantbhardwaj.us
Contact
Prashant Bhardwaj & Associates LLPContact
Prashant Bhardwaj
614-766-3600
prashantbhardwaj.us
Prashant Bhardwaj
614-766-3600
prashantbhardwaj.us
Categories