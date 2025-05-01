Child Care Aware of Missouri Promotes Beth Ann Lang to Deputy CEO
Lang brings more than 30 years of early childhood education experience to her new role.
St. Louis, MO, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently announced the promotion of Beth Ann Lang to Deputy CEO. In this new capacity, Lang will assist in overseeing all programs and services administered by CCAMO and help position the organization for sustainable growth through strategic planning.
Lang has been with CCAMO for 24 years where she has provided oversight and guidance on projects related to Early Childhood Workforce. She has served as the organization’s Chief Program Officer since 2017. When she joined CCAMO in 2001, Lang was the inaugural Director of the TEACH Early Childhood Missouri Scholarship, a statewide program aimed at increasing the quality of child care through education, compensation, and commitment. Among her notable achievements are launching the TEACH Early Childhood Missouri CDA Project in 2019 and supporting St. Louis County legislation to fund WAGE$, a salary supplement program for child care educators.
Lang was recently appointed to the TEACH Early Childhood National Advisory Committee and was invited to join the Council for Professional Recognition’s State Partners Roundtable, where she represents Missouri at the national level. She is one of only 30 national stakeholders working with the Council to advance early childhood educator credentialing initiatives.
"Beth Ann’s promotion reflects her unwavering dedication, leadership and the significant impact she has made at every level of our organization,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Her vision and expertise have been instrumental in advancing our mission and cultivating a strong, dynamic team prepared for the future. I am excited to work even more closely with Beth Ann in this expanded role, which will not only enhance the quality of our services but also allow us to deepen our relationships and partnerships across Missouri.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
