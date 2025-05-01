The Nurses Pub Announces 2025 Board of Directors
Los Angeles, CA, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Nurses Pub, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering, educating, and equipping the next generation of nurses, proudly announces its newly appointed Board of Directors for 2025. These esteemed professionals will provide strategic leadership and support as the organization expands its mission to increase diversity and access in the nursing profession.
The 2025 Board of Directors brings a wealth of experience across healthcare, education, community leadership, and philanthropy. Each board member shares a deep commitment to advancing equity and excellence in nursing education and career development.
Introducing the 2025 Board and Advisory Members:
Mona Clayton, MSN, RN, CEO
Crystal Dillard, BS, Secretary
Kendra Bell, MSN, PHN, RN, Treasurer
Gabrielle Carter, RN, MSN, PHN, PMHNP-BC, Strategic Planning
Dr. Levi Harrison, MD, Chair, Philanthropic Engagement
Dr. Mina Ananth, MD, Chair, Public Policy
Dr. Shanna Jackson, DNP, FNP-C, Chair, Scholarship Review Committee
Maury Hopkins, BSN, RN, Male Nursing Advocacy Chair
Niara McCauley, BSN, RN, Chair, Program Development
Keisha Wilson, CCS, CPCO, CPMA, CRC, CPB, AAPC, Global Operations
Erin Warren, Student Advisory
Ashley Neponuceno, Student Advisory
Mona Clayton, MSN, RN, CEO and Founder of The Nurses Pub, shared her excitement for the future: “The Nurses Pub has always been about transformation—transforming lives, careers, and communities through the power of nursing. I am honored to welcome our 2025 Board of Directors, whose collective vision and leadership will help us create even greater opportunities for aspiring nurses, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. With this team, we are not only dreaming bigger, but building a stronger, more inclusive future for healthcare.”
As The Nurses Pub continues to build on its success through mentorship programs, scholarships, and innovative community partnerships, the new Board of Directors will play a pivotal role in scaling impact and deepening engagement nationwide.
