Shoplooks Wins Silver for Best Content Partnership at US Partnership Awards 2025
The award honors Shoplooks’ Gen Z-targeted influencer campaign with Coach.
Hollywood, FL, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shoplooks, an award-winning influencer marketing network, is proud to announce its Silver Award win for Best Content Partnership at the US Partnership Awards 2025, held on April 24, during the PI Live Show in Hollywood, Florida. The award recognizes Shoplooks’ exceptional campaign with Coach, which set a new standard for creativity and performance in partnership marketing.
The winning campaign combined authentic storytelling with data-driven strategies to drive significant engagement and sales for Coach. By leveraging influencer partnerships, editorial content, and targeted social commerce tactics, Shoplooks created a seamless consumer journey from discovery to purchase. The campaign was chosen by the judging panel for its innovative approach, measurable ROI, and effective cross-channel execution.
The US Partnership Awards, hosted by Hello Partner, celebrate excellence in affiliate, influencer, and performance marketing. The 2025 judging panel included industry luminaries, whose rigorous evaluation highlighted Shoplooks’ campaign as a standout among top-tier entries.
“We are absolutely grateful and thrilled to receive this award,” said Josephine Nieh, Director for Strategic Partnerships at Shoplooks, who accepted the award at the ceremony. “This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of content partnerships and our strong collaboration. We’re excited to build on this success and continue delivering innovative, results-driven campaigns.”
The 2025 awards also celebrated other notable winners, including impact.com for advancements in data innovation and customer experience, nate for their DEI-focused ‘nate True Colors’ campaign, and CJ for their work with brands like KiwiCo and Verizon. Shoplooks’ Silver win places it among the industry’s elite, reinforcing its position as a leader in content-driven partnerships.
For more information about Shoplooks’ award-winning campaigns, visit www.shoplooks.com.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is an award-winning performance-based influencer network, dedicated to utilizing our database of influencers in developing long-lasting partnerships and top-tier campaigns. Currently operating across many key verticals and markets, we have amassed over 250,000 influencers globally and continue to strive for quality growth.
For more information, visit www.shoplooks.com.
Follow Shoplooks on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shoplooks/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shoplooks_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shoplooks_KOL
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoplooksHQ/
The winning campaign combined authentic storytelling with data-driven strategies to drive significant engagement and sales for Coach. By leveraging influencer partnerships, editorial content, and targeted social commerce tactics, Shoplooks created a seamless consumer journey from discovery to purchase. The campaign was chosen by the judging panel for its innovative approach, measurable ROI, and effective cross-channel execution.
The US Partnership Awards, hosted by Hello Partner, celebrate excellence in affiliate, influencer, and performance marketing. The 2025 judging panel included industry luminaries, whose rigorous evaluation highlighted Shoplooks’ campaign as a standout among top-tier entries.
“We are absolutely grateful and thrilled to receive this award,” said Josephine Nieh, Director for Strategic Partnerships at Shoplooks, who accepted the award at the ceremony. “This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of content partnerships and our strong collaboration. We’re excited to build on this success and continue delivering innovative, results-driven campaigns.”
The 2025 awards also celebrated other notable winners, including impact.com for advancements in data innovation and customer experience, nate for their DEI-focused ‘nate True Colors’ campaign, and CJ for their work with brands like KiwiCo and Verizon. Shoplooks’ Silver win places it among the industry’s elite, reinforcing its position as a leader in content-driven partnerships.
For more information about Shoplooks’ award-winning campaigns, visit www.shoplooks.com.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is an award-winning performance-based influencer network, dedicated to utilizing our database of influencers in developing long-lasting partnerships and top-tier campaigns. Currently operating across many key verticals and markets, we have amassed over 250,000 influencers globally and continue to strive for quality growth.
For more information, visit www.shoplooks.com.
Follow Shoplooks on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shoplooks/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shoplooks_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shoplooks_KOL
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoplooksHQ/
Contact
ShoplooksContact
Naomi Ganhinhin
+639294881310
http://shoplooks.com
Naomi Ganhinhin
+639294881310
http://shoplooks.com
Categories