Pristine Surgical Announces Two Leadership Appointments
Manchester, NH, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pristine Surgical, the leading maker of single-use, digital endoscopes, today announced two key leadership appointments. These appointments will play a critical role in powering Pristine’s commercial growth and advancing its mission to Simplify Endoscopy™ through connected visualization solutions designed for precision and ease.
Rich McKillop joins Pristine Surgical as its Chief Revenue Officer. With over two decades of executive leadership in orthopedic sales and the medical device industry, Rich brings deep experience scaling high-performing commercial teams. He served as Vice President of Orthopedic Sales, North America for ConMed Corporation, as well as other senior commercial leadership roles at Orthosensor, Howmedica, Wright Medical, and Medical Sales College.
“I am excited to leverage Rich’s expertise to lead our commercial sales effort. Rich brings a proven track record of success in orthopedic sales and a strong mix of strategic vision, thoughtful leadership and determined commercial execution that I believe will be very impactful,” said Bryan Lord, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pristine Surgical. “His leadership will be key as we scale Pristine’s sales efforts nationwide.”
Pristine also announced the promotion of John Mahoney to Chief Product Officer. Having previously served exclusively in a commercial role at Pristine, John will take on additional responsibilities for product marketing and medical education at Pristine. John brings considerable experience to this role, having previously served as Group Director of Global Medical Education for Smith & Nephew.
“John has been instrumental in translating clinical needs into breakthrough products and in working with world-class surgeons and medical professionals worldwide,” Lord added. “His promotion reflects both the impact he has had on Pristine to date and the trust we have in his continued leadership as we build the future of surgical visualization.”
These leadership appointments further strengthen Pristine Surgical’s ability to scale operations and meet growing demand as the company delivers on its mission to Simplify Endoscopy™ — bringing single-use, digital, connected solutions to operating rooms nationwide.
About Pristine Surgical
Pristine Surgical is a medical device company with a mission to Simplify Endoscopy™. The company complements its single-use digital endoscopes with its Pristine Connect™ cloud-based software suite to make minimally invasive visualization more efficient, consistent, and safe. Pristine sells its products via subscription with transparent pricing and automated inventory management, delivering improved workflow and reduced costs to the endoscopy suite.
The company is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire’s innovation district and is part of the greater Boston medtech cluster. For more information, visit pristinesurgical.com, find the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, or email marketing@pristinesurgical.com.
