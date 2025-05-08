RX Japan's Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka 2025 to Showcase the Future of Advanced Materials, Position Japan as a Hub of Global Innovation
Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka will return to INTEX Osaka from May 14–16, 2025, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in materials science, optics, and sustainability.
Osaka, Japan, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Recognised as one of the world’s leading trade shows for highly functional materials, Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka is back and set to open its doors in Osaka, bringing together the world’s most advanced material technologies under one roof from May 14-16, 2025, at INTEX Osaka, and serves as a global hub for groundbreaking innovation in materials science, optics, and sustainable technology.
This year’s event is set to shine an even brighter spotlight on the many attractive technologies developed in Japan — particularly highly functional materials and innovations in recycling and resource efficiency. With over 530 exhibitors and thousands of advanced materials and technologies on display, Highly-Functional Material Week is shaping up to be a vital sourcing and innovation platform for engineers, product developers, researchers, and manufacturers from around the world.
Highly-Functional Material Week showcases Japan’s strengths in materials science through eight co-located shows, including FILMTECH JAPAN, PLASTIC JAPAN, METAL JAPAN, CERAMIC JAPAN, and Sustainable Material Expo. The exhibition will showcase the exceptional performance, durability, and versatility of Japanese materials being applied across electronics, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and beyond.
Among the technologies on display are cellulose-based materials, lightweight carbon fiber composites, heat- and chemical-resistant plastics, ceramics with extreme thermal properties, and a wide range of functional films — technologies that are both practical and transformative. These are materials designed not only to improve performance but also to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable manufacturing.
Japan’s innovation extends to the development of green processes and recyclable materials, with exhibitors presenting everything from bioplastics to solvent-free production methods. The Sustainable Material Expo and Green Process Japan will provide key highlights for those seeking forward-thinking, climate-conscious solutions.
“There are many attractive technologies available at this year’s show,” said Katsutoshi Tsuchiya, Executive Show Director of Highly-Functional Material Week. “What’s especially exciting are the Japanese innovations in highly functional materials and those leveraging advanced recycling technologies. These solutions are not just futuristic — they’re ready to be adopted now by businesses seeking to innovate responsibly.”
Anchored on the convergence of high functionality and environmental innovation, Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka will be held alongside two other major shows—Photonix Osaka and Recycle Tech Japan Osaka.
At Photonix Osaka, attendees will explore cutting-edge optical and laser technologies across three specialised zones: Laser Processing, Optical Components/Materials, and Optical Measurement/Analysis. These technologies are enabling breakthroughs in miniaturised electronics, precision manufacturing, and low-energy systems—key components in building more efficient production lines and high-performance products.
Meanwhile, Recycle Tech Japan Osaka showcases innovations driving the global shift toward circular economies. From plastic-to-fuel systems to closed-loop recycling processes and AI-powered sorting solutions, the expo highlights how Japan is tackling waste reduction and material recovery head-on.
Bringing together material suppliers, manufacturers, logistics firms, waste processors, and municipalities, Recycle Tech Japan fosters a collaborative ecosystem focused on carbon neutrality and resource sustainability.
Osaka 2025 offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals to experience the full spectrum of cutting-edge material technologies in one place. Attendees will have direct access to thousands of innovative solutions — from high-performance composites and functional films to sustainable materials and advanced recycling systems—across 11 specialised shows. The exhibition also features live demonstrations, technical consultations, and seminars designed to provide actionable insights and foster real-world applications.
Industry professionals involved in materials and related sectors such as R&D, procurement, product design, manufacturing, and more are invited to visit for free. Those interested in showcasing their technologies are encouraged to join the event as exhibitors. For details on how to register, exhibitor information, and other event updates, visit the official website.
Contact
Yumi Nozaki
+81-3-6739-4118
https://www.material-expo.jp/osaka/en-gb.html#/
