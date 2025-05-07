Jetway B382FRPU1: A Reliable Core for Retail Operations
Drive efficiency across your retail operations with the Jetway B382FRPU1, a high-performance embedded system designed to be the engine of your business. From streamlined point-of-sale transactions to captivating digital displays and self-service kiosks, this robust system delivers the power and connectivity needed to thrive in today’s competitive market.
Newark, CA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jetway Information Co., Ltd. has announced the availability of the B382FRPU1, an industrial system designed to meet the performance and connectivity demands of contemporary retail environments. Supporting 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (Raptor Lake-P) and based on the Intel® i5-1335U/1335UE chipsets, the system provides a stable foundation for applications such as point-of-sale (POS), digital signage, inventory management, and edge-based data processing and retail analytics.
The B382FRPU1 integrates an industrial-grade motherboard within a compact chassis (185 x 142 x 61mm), featuring support for two DDR5 SO-DIMM memory up to 64GB, dual 2.5GbE LAN, and multiple display interfaces (1 Type C DP1.4, 2 DP1.4, and 2 HDMI 2.0b.) This configuration enables multi-screen operation required in kiosk setups, digital signage, or customer interaction points.
Technical Summary:
I/O Interfaces: 4 RS485/422/232 serial ports, 8 USB ports, 2 2.5GbE ports.
Display Outputs: 1 USB Type-C (DP1.4), 2 DisplayPort 1.4, and 2 HDMI 2.0b, support four independent displays.
Expansion Support: 3 M.2 slots (B+M-Key, M-Key, and E-Key), and 1 Nano SIM card slot.
Environmental Specifications: Operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C; includes watchdog timer functionality for system monitoring.
The B382FRPU1 is intended for use in retail systems that require standardized expansion, display, and communication interfaces. For more details, please please visit our website.
