PriceEdge Appoints Andreas Lorenius as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth
Stockholm, Sweden, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Price Edge, a leading global provider of cloud-based price optimization and management solutions, today announced the appointment of Andreas Lorenius as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Andreas will spearhead Price Edge’s global commercial strategy, with a strong focus on accelerating growth through pricing excellence and customer value creation.
With over 15 years of international leadership experience in pricing, Andreas has a unique track record of helping global organizations transform their commercial performance through strategic pricing initiatives. His appointment signals PriceEdge’s continued commitment to delivering best-in-class pricing solutions to enterprises worldwide.
Andreas brings deep industry insight, having held key roles at several high-profile organizations. Most notably, he served at Navetti — a leading pricing software and consultancy provider (now part of Vendavo) — where he worked closely with global clients to implement scalable pricing strategies. He later held the position of Manager - Pricing and Commercial Excellence at Capacent, a strategic consultancy firm, advising companies across sectors on pricing and revenue growth.
Andreas further strengthened his commercial leadership experience during his time at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, where he served as Senior Revenue Growth Manager. There, he led strategic pricing and revenue growth management initiatives, driving margin improvements and sales uplift in one of the world’s most competitive consumer goods environments."
“We’re thrilled to welcome Andreas to the leadership team,” said Rickard Glamsjö, CEO of Price Edge. “His international experience in pricing, combined with a strong strategic mindset and hands-on commercial acumen, makes him the ideal leader to scale our revenue organization. As businesses increasingly view pricing as a strategic growth lever, Andreas’ expertise will be instrumental in helping us meet this demand.”
“I’ve spent my career helping companies unlock the power of pricing,” said Andreas Lorenius. “Price Edge is uniquely positioned to shape the future of price management through innovation, agility, and a deep understanding of customer needs. I’m excited to join this talented team and contribute to our next phase of growth.”
Andreas’ appointment comes at a time of expansion for PriceEdge, as the company continues to invest in world-class talent and technology to support its mission: empowering pricing professionals to work faster, smarter, and more strategically.
About Price Edge
Founded in Sweden in 2014, Price Edge has created the ultimate cloud-based price optimization and management software for enterprises. Designed to offer unmatched flexibility and support innovative pricing strategies, our solution empowers businesses to adapt and grow in an ever-changing market landscape.
Our vision is to lead the global pricing software space by delivering a product that is not only more adaptable but also significantly easier to use than any alternative on the market.
Today, Price Edge is trusted by many of the world’s largest and most recognized brands. As we accelerate our global expansion, we remain a young, dynamic team driven by the mission to redefine how B2B and B2C enterprises manage and optimize their pricing strategies.
Frank Melander
+46 8 120 58 528
priceedge.eu
