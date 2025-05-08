GetUrns Unveils Custom Printed Heritage Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Wood Box Cremation Urn
Plano, TX, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Honoring the Spirit of Adventure with Modern Elegance
GetUrns, a leading provider of personalized memorial products, proudly announces the launch of its latest offering: the Custom Printed Heritage Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Wood Box Cremation Urn. This unique urn combines modern design with heartfelt personalization, serving as a tribute to those who lived life with passion and freedom.
Crafted with a sleek carbon fiber weave pattern, the urn exudes strength and contemporary style. The motorcycle motif symbolizes a free spirit and adventurous soul, making it an ideal memorial for enthusiasts who embraced the open road. Utilizing state-of-the-art full UV printing technology, each urn captures vibrant, enduring colors that stand the test of time.
Key features include:
Material: Durable wood composite with a high-gloss carbon fiber finish
Capacity: 213 cubic inches
Dimensions: 8.5"L x 6.75"W x 5"H
Opening: Secure bottom plate fastened with screws
"Our goal is to provide families with meaningful ways to honor their loved ones," said Cameron Allahverdi, CEO at GetUrns. "This new urn design reflects individuality and celebrates a life lived boldly."
The Custom Printed Heritage Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Wood Box Cremation Urn is now available for purchase at www.geturns.com.
About GetUrns
GetUrns specializes in high-quality, customizable memorial products designed to honor the unique lives of loved ones. With a commitment to craftsmanship and personalization, GetUrns offers a wide range of urns and keepsakes to help families commemorate their cherished memories.
Contact
GetUrnsContact
Victoria Hancock
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
