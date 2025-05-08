Press Releases>Lifestyle>GetUrns>

GetUrns Unveils Custom Printed Heritage Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Wood Box Cremation Urn

GetUrns Launches Custom Motorcycle-Themed Cremation Urn. GetUrns unveils its latest product: a carbon fiber-style wood box urn designed for motorcycle enthusiasts. Featuring vibrant UV printing and a secure screw-fastened bottom, the urn holds 213 cubic inches.

Plano, TX, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Honoring the Spirit of Adventure with Modern Elegance

GetUrns, a leading provider of personalized memorial products, proudly announces the launch of its latest offering: the Custom Printed Heritage Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Wood Box Cremation Urn. This unique urn combines modern design with heartfelt personalization, serving as a tribute to those who lived life with passion and freedom.​

Crafted with a sleek carbon fiber weave pattern, the urn exudes strength and contemporary style. The motorcycle motif symbolizes a free spirit and adventurous soul, making it an ideal memorial for enthusiasts who embraced the open road. Utilizing state-of-the-art full UV printing technology, each urn captures vibrant, enduring colors that stand the test of time.​

Key features include:

Material: Durable wood composite with a high-gloss carbon fiber finish
Capacity: 213 cubic inches
Dimensions: 8.5"L x 6.75"W x 5"H
Opening: Secure bottom plate fastened with screws​

"Our goal is to provide families with meaningful ways to honor their loved ones," said Cameron Allahverdi, CEO at GetUrns. "This new urn design reflects individuality and celebrates a life lived boldly."​

The Custom Printed Heritage Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Wood Box Cremation Urn is now available for purchase at www.geturns.com.​

About GetUrns
GetUrns specializes in high-quality, customizable memorial products designed to honor the unique lives of loved ones. With a commitment to craftsmanship and personalization, GetUrns offers a wide range of urns and keepsakes to help families commemorate their cherished memories.​
Contact
GetUrns
Victoria Hancock
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
