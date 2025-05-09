SMC Exhibits at Automate 2025, May 12-15 in Detroit
Automate is brought to you by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), North America’s largest trade association trade association and global advocate for the benefits of automation. It is the premier event offering valuable solutions and real-world expertise for robotics, artificial intelligence, machine vision & imaging, motion control & motor and related automation technologies.
Noblesville, IN, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Automate trade show is a chance to connect with more than 850+ exhibitors, 200+ speakers, a record breaking 42,000+ registrants in 2024, and experience an array of live automation solutions up close.
Visit SMC Corporation of America’s booth at #2839 to see and touch SMC’s most advanced technologies in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) components the Air Management System (AMS) focused on sustainability, condition-based maintenance, and digitalization by wirelessly connecting automation components for the future factory today.
Other SMC components will feature I-O Link capable sensors and actuators, solenoid valve manifolds with wireless fieldbus, and the newest technologies supporting end-of-arm tooling for robots and cobots for pick and place industrial applications with magnetic, electric and pneumatic grippers, vacuum technologies, electric and pneumatic actuators, Industrial IoT compatible sensors as well as static control ionizers.
Other products on display are:
· Wireless Communications for EOAT
· Compact & Lightweight Solenoid Valve Manifolds
· Magnetic, Electric, Pneumatic Grippers
· Vacuum Generators and Cups
· Multi-axis Linear & Guided Electric Actuators
· Anti-static Discharge Bar, Fan, Nozzle Ionizers
· Thermo-Control / Chiller Units
Visit SMC's Booth # 2839 at Automate 2025 – Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226
Trade Show Hours:
· May 12-14 (M-W) 10:00 – 5:00 ET
· May 15 (Th) 10:00 – 3:00 ET
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
