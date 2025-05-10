Cloudstaff Celebrates 15 Years of Global Innovation
A 15-year journey from a five-person startup to a global workforce leader with 6,000+ staff and counting.
Angeles City, Philippines, May 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cloudstaff, a leading global workforce solutions provider, proudly marks its 15th anniversary, celebrating a remarkable journey of innovation, growth, and impact. What began as a small team of five in 2010 has now evolved into a global powerhouse with over 6,000 staff.
A Celebration of Milestones and Vision
To commemorate this milestone, Cloudstaff hosted a special anniversary event featuring founder and CEO Lloyd Ernst, alongside team members who have been part of the journey since its inception. The event highlighted the company’s evolution, achievements, and vision for the future.
“You know, we now have India, Colombia, we have people in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, (and) the US. When you look at what we're able to do, it's just getting so exciting,” said Lloyd Ernst, Cloudstaff CEO. “Every milestone we’ve passed builds a future that will last.”
One long-time team member shared their perspective: “I’ve been with Cloudstaff for 15 years. It’s kind of surreal looking back to see from a team of five to now almost 7,000 people. I’m super proud to see where we’ve gone and how much we’ve grown. So, I’m really excited for what’s in store for Cloudstaff over the coming years.”
From Humble Beginnings to Global Impact
From its humble beginnings, Cloudstaff has grown into a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, offering innovative workforce solutions that empower companies to scale efficiently and effectively. The company’s success is a testament to its commitment to excellence, innovation, and the people who make it all possible.
Highlights of the Anniversary Event
The anniversary celebration showcased highlights from Cloudstaff’s journey, including stories from long-time team members, key milestones, and a glimpse into the company’s future. The event also underscored Cloudstaff’s dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration, growth, and global impact.
Looking Ahead: A Future Built to Last
As Cloudstaff looks ahead, the company remains focused on driving innovation, expanding its global footprint, and delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners. With a strong foundation built over 15 years, Cloudstaff is poised to continue shaping the future of work for years to come.
The organization is committed to standing out by crafting extraordinary experiences for the Cloudstaff Community, fostering a workplace culture rooted in inclusivity, innovation, and collective achievements.
About Cloudstaff
Cloudstaff is pioneering remote staffing solutions that combine ethical outsourcing with enterprise-grade people tech. They connect businesses embarking on remarkable growth with the world's top talent from their pool of over 800,000 professionals. Brilliant careers for future teams are underpinned by unique investments in community and training, while client experiences are boosted with productivity apps, passionate support, and a vision for an AI-augmented future of work. With 16 delivery centers across the Philippines, India and Colombia, 79 work-from-home cities supported, and client operations in the US, Australia, and UK, they are helping businesses around the globe find staff for over 150 roles. Businesses looking for professional services staffing partners that are more than just an Employer of Record (EOR) or compliance service can discover why they choose Cloudstaff at www.cloudstaff.com.
Contact
CloudstaffContact
Beth Woods
+63286727864
https://www.cloudstaff.com
39th Floor Tower II RCBC Plaza Ayala Ave.cor. Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City Philippines 1227
