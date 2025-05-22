Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems to Introduce Home and Business Safety Solutions at Electronic Security Expo
Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems, LLC (GASS), an innovator in non-lethal pepper spray technology for homes and businesses, will exhibit its patent-pending line of security devices at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in Atlanta, Georgia from June 16-19, 2025. GASS, a staunch advocate of safety awareness, provides a variety of products and educational resources aimed at reducing home invasions, domestic violence, and business break-ins nationwide.
Mohnton, PA, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems, LLC (GASS), an innovator in non-lethal pepper spray technology for homes and businesses, will exhibit its patent-pending line of security devices at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in Atlanta, Georgia from June 16-19, 2025. GASS, a staunch advocate of safety awareness, provides a variety of products and educational resources aimed at reducing home invasions, domestic violence, and business break-ins nationwide.
While other companies have manufactured various hand-held pepper spray devices, a product with pepper spray has never been introduced to keep an intruder from getting inside the home or business.
"Traditional security systems sound alarms and photograph break-ins, but they don't physically stop intruders from entering," said David Leeland, Founder & CEO of Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems. "Our technology fills this critical gap by providing affordable, easy-to-install solutions that not only deter criminals but temporarily disable them, allowing time for authorities to respond.”
Unlike conventional security measures, GASS systems employ police-
grade, non-lethal pepper spray that activates when triggered, incapacitating intruders before they can fully enter a home or business for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.
According to the FBI’s Summary of Crime in the Nation, 2023 report, more home invasions occur during the daytime when intruders believe no one will be present. Many are using the front or back doors to gain entrance. Office buildings are also vulnerable, as burglary ranks as the third most common property crime in the U.S. Additionally, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually.
GASS’s residential solution is the HOME DEFENDER, a door-mounted pepper spray system that can be activated with the push of a button from inside any door in the home.
Designed for both commercial and residential use, the CAMERA DEFENDER can be attached to an existing surveillance camera and activated remotely from a key fob once a suspect is identified and recorded on video. For ease of use, the pepper spray system is also offered pre-mounted to a WYZE Pro Cam camera.
To secure larger outdoor areas of a home or business, the REMOTE DEFENDER includes three nozzles and provides fixed-position perimeter protection with remote key-fob activation.
Security professionals attending ESX will have the opportunity to see the full GASS product line (booth #829) and learn how these innovative pepper spray systems can complement existing security offerings. In a GASS study of more than 1,300 people, over 70% of those surveyed felt the need for additional protection in addition to cameras and alarms to deter attackers.
Kirk MacDowell, President and CEO, MacGuard Security Advisors, Inc., and business advisor for GASS, shared his excitement about this new technology. “It’s interesting how Guardian Angel's pepper spray systems have identified and solved a fundamental limitation in home security. By providing a physical deterrent that activates before intruders can fully enter a property, they've created a complement to existing alarm and camera systems. This technology represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking solution our industry needs to stay ahead of evolving security threats."
Leeland added, "We're excited to demonstrate how our products can help individuals feel secure, providing them with the technology to safeguard themselves, their homes, and businesses. Our systems represent the next evolution in property protection, offering a non-lethal but highly effective physical barrier that works when it matters most. With rising concerns about property crimes and domestic violence, we're proud to offer solutions that can provide genuine peace of mind to women, families, and other vulnerable individuals, while assisting law enforcement in getting criminals off the streets more quickly."
While other companies have manufactured various hand-held pepper spray devices, a product with pepper spray has never been introduced to keep an intruder from getting inside the home or business.
"Traditional security systems sound alarms and photograph break-ins, but they don't physically stop intruders from entering," said David Leeland, Founder & CEO of Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems. "Our technology fills this critical gap by providing affordable, easy-to-install solutions that not only deter criminals but temporarily disable them, allowing time for authorities to respond.”
Unlike conventional security measures, GASS systems employ police-
grade, non-lethal pepper spray that activates when triggered, incapacitating intruders before they can fully enter a home or business for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.
According to the FBI’s Summary of Crime in the Nation, 2023 report, more home invasions occur during the daytime when intruders believe no one will be present. Many are using the front or back doors to gain entrance. Office buildings are also vulnerable, as burglary ranks as the third most common property crime in the U.S. Additionally, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually.
GASS’s residential solution is the HOME DEFENDER, a door-mounted pepper spray system that can be activated with the push of a button from inside any door in the home.
Designed for both commercial and residential use, the CAMERA DEFENDER can be attached to an existing surveillance camera and activated remotely from a key fob once a suspect is identified and recorded on video. For ease of use, the pepper spray system is also offered pre-mounted to a WYZE Pro Cam camera.
To secure larger outdoor areas of a home or business, the REMOTE DEFENDER includes three nozzles and provides fixed-position perimeter protection with remote key-fob activation.
Security professionals attending ESX will have the opportunity to see the full GASS product line (booth #829) and learn how these innovative pepper spray systems can complement existing security offerings. In a GASS study of more than 1,300 people, over 70% of those surveyed felt the need for additional protection in addition to cameras and alarms to deter attackers.
Kirk MacDowell, President and CEO, MacGuard Security Advisors, Inc., and business advisor for GASS, shared his excitement about this new technology. “It’s interesting how Guardian Angel's pepper spray systems have identified and solved a fundamental limitation in home security. By providing a physical deterrent that activates before intruders can fully enter a property, they've created a complement to existing alarm and camera systems. This technology represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking solution our industry needs to stay ahead of evolving security threats."
Leeland added, "We're excited to demonstrate how our products can help individuals feel secure, providing them with the technology to safeguard themselves, their homes, and businesses. Our systems represent the next evolution in property protection, offering a non-lethal but highly effective physical barrier that works when it matters most. With rising concerns about property crimes and domestic violence, we're proud to offer solutions that can provide genuine peace of mind to women, families, and other vulnerable individuals, while assisting law enforcement in getting criminals off the streets more quickly."
Contact
Guardian Angel Pepper Spray SystemsContact
Janice MacKenzie
610-370-7851
www.gaspray.com
Janice MacKenzie
610-370-7851
www.gaspray.com
Categories