Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems to Introduce Home and Business Safety Solutions at Electronic Security Expo

Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems, LLC (GASS), an innovator in non-lethal pepper spray technology for homes and businesses, will exhibit its patent-pending line of security devices at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in Atlanta, Georgia from June 16-19, 2025. GASS, a staunch advocate of safety awareness, provides a variety of products and educational resources aimed at reducing home invasions, domestic violence, and business break-ins nationwide.