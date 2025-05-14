Funding Fixed Relaunches Business Support Center with Expanded Services and New CEO John Malone
Funding Fixed has relaunched as a Business Support Center, now offering expanded funding options, expert coaching, and personalized business support. The new model prioritizes underserved and frontier markets and introduces tools like LikePayShare to help businesses reduce costs and scale sustainably.
Boston, MA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Expanded Access to Capital
Funding Fixed’s relaunch introduces an enhanced funding marketplace, connecting business owners with nearly 80 U.S.-based lenders. The platform offers a wide range of financial products, including business lines of credit, equipment financing, and SBA loans. The streamlined application process and faster approval times aim to improve access to capital for small and mid-sized businesses.
Tailored Coaching and Support Services
The updated service model also features coaching and operational support, focused on helping businesses solve critical challenges and stabilize for long-term success. Funding Fixed’s team collaborates directly with business owners to develop actionable strategies and provide ongoing guidance.
Commitment to Financial Inclusion
CEO John Malone emphasized the company’s mission to improve financial access in overlooked markets, “Many communities—especially those in frontier or specialty sectors—have been left behind. That stops now,” said Malone. “Funding Fixed is delivering capital, coaching, and financial literacy tools where they’re needed most.”
To address this mission, the company has developed specialized programs and educational tools tailored to diverse business environments.
Leadership Rooted in Technology and Growth
Malone, who brings a background in fintech and mobile commerce, stepped into the CEO role with a focus on delivering systems — not just capital — that drive meaningful business growth.
“Businesses need more than funding,” said Malone. “They need clarity, support, and tools that meet them where they are.”
Introducing LikePayShare
As part of the relaunch, Funding Fixed is also introducing LikePayShare — a business engagement tool designed to help entrepreneurs and gig workers reduce customer acquisition costs, improve loyalty, and drive growth. The system is positioned as a smart business currency that adds value to daily operations.
Evolution from Pandemic-Era Origins
Originally launched to assist businesses in accessing ERC credits during the COVID-19 pandemic, Funding Fixed has since supported over 33,000 business owners. The company’s evolution into a full-service Business Support Center reflects its commitment to long-term, scalable solutions.
For more information about Funding Fixed’s services, visit fundingfixed.com
Contact
John Malone
978-417-0740
https://fundingfixed.com
