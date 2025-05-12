GreyLabelFX Launches Turnkey Forex Brokerage Solution with MT5 Grey Label Server
GreylabelFX offers complete MT5 grey label solutions to help you start your own forex brokerage. They provide branded trading servers, easy setup, and full support to grow your forex business.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GreyLabelFX Launches Fully Branded MT5 Grey Label Solution for Forex Brokers
Empowering brokerages with scalable, flexible, and cost-effective trading infrastructure.
GreyLabelFX, a rising name in fintech infrastructure, proudly announces the launch of its MT5 Grey Label – Branded solution, tailored for aspiring and growing forex brokerages seeking a fully branded and professionally managed trading environment.
Designed to help brokers build and scale their own trading platforms without high upfront investments, this service offers a comprehensive MT5 solution at just $2500/month with zero setup fee.
The MT5 Branded Plan includes:
-Support for up to 500 clients
-Access to 150+ trading symbols
-Up to 8 trading groups and 4 manager logins
-Optional integration of CRM and API access (available at additional cost)
GreyLabelFX's branded MT5 server is ideal for brokerages seeking complete control over branding while leveraging the strength of a secure, hosted environment. With no need to manage technical backend operations, brokers can focus entirely on client acquisition and business growth.
“Our mission is to eliminate the barriers to entry in the forex brokerage space. The MT5 Branded service is crafted to help brokers enter the market quickly with confidence and credibility,” said a spokesperson from GreyLabelFX.
The company combines cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of the forex landscape, making it a trusted partner for brokers worldwide.
Contact
GreyLabelFXContact
Saif Bash
+447403655762
greylabelfx.com
Telegram: @greylabelfx
Saif Bash
+447403655762
greylabelfx.com
Telegram: @greylabelfx
