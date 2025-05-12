Infra Pipe Solutions Ltd Acquires New Manufacturing Plant in Jacksonville, FL
Infra Pipe Solutions Ltd., one of North America’s largest producers of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipe and conduit, today announced the acquisition of a production facility in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville, FL, May 12, 2025 -- Infra Pipe Solutions Ltd., one of North America's largest producers of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipe and conduit, today announced the acquisition of a production facility in Jacksonville, Fl.
“The addition of our sixth Infra Pipe manufacturing facility marks a significant milestone in our growth,” said Bill Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer of Infra Pipe Solutions. “It allows us to combine operational excellence, exceptional customer service, and precision manufacturing with expanded capacity, strengthening our ability to better serve customers across the United States.”
The new facility is the largest in Infra Pipe’s network of sites across Canada and the United States, and the only solid-wall HDPE facility in Florida. By adding the Jacksonville facility to Infra Pipe’s locations, the company will be able to better serve increased market demand for waterworks infrastructure in the United States, particularly in the Southeast.
The state-of-the-art, 169,000 square foot facility will produce solid wall pressure pipe for use in potable water, stormwater, and wastewater applications. Infra Pipe plans to expand production at the facility allowing the company to provide a broader product portfolio with faster lead times and more surety of supply.
The Jacksonville, FL, facility was acquired from Flying W Plastics.
