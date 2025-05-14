Applications are Now Open for the Inaugural Black in Business Awards, Honoring Businesses and Visionary Leaders in Montgomery County, MD
Gaithersburg, MD, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Black in Business Awards is now accepting applications for their inaugural event on November 20, 2025, at 6 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Washington, DC North/Gaithersburg, located at 620 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg, Maryland, 20877. Business and visionary leaders in Montgomery County, MD, are encouraged to apply by June 20, 2025.
The award categories include: Best Hospitality Award, Best Consumer Products Company Award, Government Contractor Excellence Award (Govcon), IT Solutions Excellence Award, Large Business of the Year Award, and Professional Services Trailblazer Award. Winners will be selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by a panel of industry experts. Each submission is assessed based on a predefined rubric, with scoring criteria tailored to each award category. The process ensures fairness, transparency, and alignment with the mission of the awards.
Award eligibility criteria include registering and listing the business in the MoCo Black Business Database (BBD) by June 20th, having a minimum annual revenue of $250,000, and being in operation for at least 3 years. The BBD, powered by The Black Business Council, is a directory of businesses that are certified as being at least 51% Black-owned and operated within Montgomery County, Maryland.
Those interested can apply at
https://www.cognitoforms.com/MBAGrowthPartners/BlackInBusinessAwardsApplication.
About the Black in Business Awards
The Black in Business Awards is a premier initiative by The Black Business Council, in partnership with MBA Growth Partners, honoring the exceptional achievements of Black-owned businesses and visionary leaders in Montgomery County, MD. This prestigious event celebrates those driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and making a lasting impact in their industries and communities.
Designed as more than just an awards ceremony, the Black in Business Awards serves as a platform for recognition, empowerment, and connection. Finalists will be honored at a formal awards gala, bringing together business and community leaders dedicated to supporting Black business excellence. The celebration aims to amplify the stories of trailblazers who are shaping the future and building a legacy of success in the county.
More information can be found at https://www.blackinbusinessawards.com/.
Media Contact:
Adrian White
info@blackinbusinessawards.com
