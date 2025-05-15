Premier Ship Models Onboards Dedicated ANZ Representative
Premier Ship Models announces Nazia Lalloo as the dedicated brand partner for the Australia and New Zealand region.
Victoria, Australia, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Premier Ship Models announces Nazia Lalloo as the dedicated brand partner for the Australia and New Zealand region. The decision to have a regional partner in the core team underscores the model ship-maker’s commitment to providing the highest quality of services to customers in these key markets.
Nazia Lalloo Joins Premier Ship Models as Regional Head
Premier Ship Models formalised the contract with Nazia Lalloo to serve as the dedicated partner for brand growth in the ANZ region on May 1, 2025. Nazia Lalloo played a key role in solidifying Premier Ship Models’ presence in Australia and New Zealand. The agent has been instrumental in fostering customer loyalty across the region through sales and post-sales relationship management. The appointment both recognises her contributions and entrusts her with a longer-term responsibility to drive business success in ANZ.
The brand’s spokesperson stated that the association “is a strategic step to realise the brand’s vision to deliver superior quality ship models across Australia and New Zealand. Having Nazia Lalloo onboard reinforces our focus on building long-lasting customer relationships through localised support.”
As a dedicated brand partner, Ms. Lalloo will continue to ensure that the regional clientele receives consistent and differentiated experiences with the ship model brand. The newly appointed agent will oversee all aspects of customer acquisition, sales, and relationship management.
“I am thrilled to lock my partnership with Premier Ship Models as their dedicated brand representative for Australia and New Zealand. My passion for ship models fuels my commitment to ensuring exceptional experiences for collectors and marine vessel enthusiasts. Deep experience of working closely with the ANZ clientele helps me understand their specific needs and ensure access to precisely crafted models and Premier Ship Models’ world class services,” said Nazia Lalloo.
About Premier Ship Models
Premier Ship Models is the leading global provider of model ships meticulously designed by expert craftsmen. Renowned for a deep understanding of the shipping industry, and above all, quality, detail, and precision, the brand has a worldwide presence, with offices in the UK, France and the US. The fact that 22 museums from around the world trust the brand for ship models stands as a testament to its commitment to superior quality.
The model ship brand offers a diverse range of classic and contemporary models for collectors and enthusiasts. Premier Ship Models’ collection includes metal and wooden boats, cruise ships, yachts, trimarans, liners, and historical marvels. The brand also features a vast collection of kits for enthusiasts at all levels of expertise to get a hands-on marine engineering feel. In addition, Premier Ship Models offers customer services for marine collectors to choose their preferred vessel, style, and size. The team offers consultation regarding the most suitable materials within the customer’s budget to deliver superior experiences.
Nazia Lalloo will now serve as the dedicated brand partner, managing all sales and customer relations for the Australia and New Zealand regions, ensuring a personalised and exceptional experience. Vessel enthusiasts can browse their entire collection on the website: https://premiershipmodels.com.au/. Buyers can reach out to Premier Ship Models with their requirements directly via phone by calling: + 61 399178588 or sending an email to sales@premiershipmodels.com.
Nazia Lalloo Joins Premier Ship Models as Regional Head
Premier Ship Models formalised the contract with Nazia Lalloo to serve as the dedicated partner for brand growth in the ANZ region on May 1, 2025. Nazia Lalloo played a key role in solidifying Premier Ship Models’ presence in Australia and New Zealand. The agent has been instrumental in fostering customer loyalty across the region through sales and post-sales relationship management. The appointment both recognises her contributions and entrusts her with a longer-term responsibility to drive business success in ANZ.
The brand’s spokesperson stated that the association “is a strategic step to realise the brand’s vision to deliver superior quality ship models across Australia and New Zealand. Having Nazia Lalloo onboard reinforces our focus on building long-lasting customer relationships through localised support.”
As a dedicated brand partner, Ms. Lalloo will continue to ensure that the regional clientele receives consistent and differentiated experiences with the ship model brand. The newly appointed agent will oversee all aspects of customer acquisition, sales, and relationship management.
“I am thrilled to lock my partnership with Premier Ship Models as their dedicated brand representative for Australia and New Zealand. My passion for ship models fuels my commitment to ensuring exceptional experiences for collectors and marine vessel enthusiasts. Deep experience of working closely with the ANZ clientele helps me understand their specific needs and ensure access to precisely crafted models and Premier Ship Models’ world class services,” said Nazia Lalloo.
About Premier Ship Models
Premier Ship Models is the leading global provider of model ships meticulously designed by expert craftsmen. Renowned for a deep understanding of the shipping industry, and above all, quality, detail, and precision, the brand has a worldwide presence, with offices in the UK, France and the US. The fact that 22 museums from around the world trust the brand for ship models stands as a testament to its commitment to superior quality.
The model ship brand offers a diverse range of classic and contemporary models for collectors and enthusiasts. Premier Ship Models’ collection includes metal and wooden boats, cruise ships, yachts, trimarans, liners, and historical marvels. The brand also features a vast collection of kits for enthusiasts at all levels of expertise to get a hands-on marine engineering feel. In addition, Premier Ship Models offers customer services for marine collectors to choose their preferred vessel, style, and size. The team offers consultation regarding the most suitable materials within the customer’s budget to deliver superior experiences.
Nazia Lalloo will now serve as the dedicated brand partner, managing all sales and customer relations for the Australia and New Zealand regions, ensuring a personalised and exceptional experience. Vessel enthusiasts can browse their entire collection on the website: https://premiershipmodels.com.au/. Buyers can reach out to Premier Ship Models with their requirements directly via phone by calling: + 61 399178588 or sending an email to sales@premiershipmodels.com.
Contact
Premier Ship ModelsContact
Rashid Lalloo
+44 20 8447 1884
premiershipmodels.co.uk
Rashid lalloo
Rashid Lalloo
+44 20 8447 1884
premiershipmodels.co.uk
Rashid lalloo
Categories