RX Japan's LIFESTYLE Week Celebrates 60 Years of Japan-Korea Relations with Exclusive Korean Cultural Showcase
Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO SUMMER 2025 is poised to be a significant event, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Korea, taking place on July 2–4, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, featuring exclusive Korean lifestyle showcases and cultural programming.
As part of RX Japan’s broader DISCOVER KOREA initiative—naming Korea the "Country of the Year 2025’ "the exhibition will host a special K-Lifestyle Showcase, dedicated to the rich and dynamic influence of Korean culture on the global lifestyle industry. This dedicated showcase will serve as an immersive platform where visitors can experience Korea’s thriving cultural scene through a curated selection of products, innovations, and traditions.
LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Summer] 2025 will highlight the global impact of K-beauty, K-pop, K-food, and Korean design trends, reinforcing the deepening cultural exchange between the two nations. Attendees can expect a vibrant lineup of activities, including expert speaker sessions, product awards, live demonstrations of the latest Korean lifestyle products, and networking events.
Adding to the experience, a dedicated food truck zone, allowing visitors to indulge in authentic Korean flavours, from traditional delicacies to contemporary fusion dishes, will make it even more memorable. Numerous Korean brands and exhibitors will be highlighted, showcasing trending products across fashion, beauty, homeware, and more.
The increasing global appeal of Korean culture has reshaped consumer preferences across industries, influencing fashion, beauty, and homeware markets worldwide. K-beauty continues to drive innovation in skincare and cosmetics, K-pop’s massive fandom fuels demand for collectibles and fashion, and Korean cuisine’s rise in popularity has reshaped global food trends. LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Summer] 2025 will provide a unique opportunity for industry professionals to explore these trends firsthand, gain insights into Korea’s market innovations, and establish valuable business connections with top Korean exhibitors.
As Japan's premier B2B trade show for lifestyle products, this year’s summer show is expected to attract approximately 45,000 buyers worldwide seeking the latest innovations and business collaborations. The event comprises 11 specialised shows covering a diverse range of lifestyle sectors, including gifts, stationery, home goods, fashion items, baby products, design products, and health & beauty.
Among these shows is the debut of Japan Crafts & Souvenirs Expo, which is set to showcase exquisite made-in-Japan products, souvenirs, and character goods tailored for inbound tourism. ISOT – International Stationery & Office Products Fair will present the latest in stationery and office supplies, featuring the prestigious Stationery of the Year Award 2025, recognising outstanding innovations in the industry. DESIGN TOKYO introduces a new screening committee to uphold its reputation as Japan’s leading trade fair for marketable design products.
Alongside these Summer-edition highlights are 8 other shows, including GIFTEX – Gifts & Interior Expo, Baby & Kids Expo, Fashion Goods & Accessories Expo, Table & Kitchenware Expo, Health & Beauty Goods Expo, Good Foods Expo, Sustainable Goods Expo, and OSHIKATSU Expo.
LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Summer] is an event for industry professionals seeking the latest market trends and business opportunities. Visitors can choose to register for free to explore the exhibition and discover a wide range of lifestyle products or register as VIPs (subject to managers and above job titles) to gain exclusive benefits such as access to VIP lounges with complimentary drinks and business spaces. Attendees will have the chance to connect with 110+ global exhibitors, discover trendsetting products, and engage in exclusive networking sessions.
For businesses looking to showcase their products to a targeted audience, they can join the event as exhibitors. LIFESTYLE Week provides a platform for brands to expand their market presence in Japan and beyond. Exhibitors gain direct access to influential decision-makers across industries, fostering opportunities for business growth, brand exposure, and strategic partnerships in one of the world’s most dynamic lifestyle markets.
More details on registration, exhibitor information, and event updates are available on the official website.
Contact
RX Japan
Young Eun Lee
+81-3-6739-4105
https://www.lifestyle-expo.jp/summer/en-gb.html
Young Eun Lee
+81-3-6739-4105
https://www.lifestyle-expo.jp/summer/en-gb.html
