A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2025

The awards recognise both established providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions to capital market participants that significantly improve their ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements.

London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe
This year’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe included more than 40 categories spanning the entire regulatory ecosystem — from Best Trade Surveillance Solution to Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance to Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution to Best Tax Compliance Solution and many more.

The Editor’s Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Yasmine Li, Head of EMEA Surveillance, at Macquarie.

Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Once again, my congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2025, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”

Award Winners

Editor's Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year Yasmine Li, Head of EMEA Surveillance, Macquarie

Best Trade Surveillance Solution - SIX

Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - OneMarketData

Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)

Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence

Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Vneuron Risk & Compliance

Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - ACTICO

Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Duco

Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - Kaizen

Best Client On-Boarding Solution - KYC Portal

Best KYC Data Solution - LSEG Risk Intelligence

Best Financial Crime Solution - smartKYC

Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Vixio Regulatory Intelligence

Best Liquidity Risk Solution - Wolters Kluwer

Best Climate Risk Solution - Bahari Analytics

Best ESG Data and Reporting Solution - CalQRisk

Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Corlytics

Best Distributed Ledger Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Delta Capita

Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - FIDES Rating

Best Solution for Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk Management

Best ESG Carbon Accounting Provider - Greenly

Best ESG KYC Surveillance Provider - LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

Best Solution for Records Retention - Luware

Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - MAP FinTech

Best Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - Morningstar Sustainalytics

Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - NICE Actmize

Best Data Privacy Solution - OneTrust

Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Opensee

Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Polixis

Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution -Shield

Best Solution for EMIR Reporting - SmartStream Technologies

Best Conduct Risk Solution - Theta Lake

Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg

Best Post Trade Solution - Broadridge Financial Solutions

Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Leo RegTech

Best Solution for Stress Testing - Nasdaq

Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - Novatus Global

Best RegTech Start Up for Institutional Markets - Profylr

Best Tax Compliance Solution - Regnology

Best Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Ruleguard

You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover data management, trading technology and ESG at bit.ly/ateamawards
Contact
A-Team Group
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
