A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2025

London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2025 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe2025. The awards recognise both established providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions to capital market participants that significantly improve their ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements.This year’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe included more than 40 categories spanning the entire regulatory ecosystem — from Best Trade Surveillance Solution to Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance to Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution to Best Tax Compliance Solution and many more.The Editor’s Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Yasmine Li, Head of EMEA Surveillance, at Macquarie.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Once again, my congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2025, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”Award WinnersEditor's Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year Yasmine Li, Head of EMEA Surveillance, MacquarieBest Trade Surveillance Solution - SIXBest Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - OneMarketDataBest Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market IntelligenceBest Compliance as a Service Solution - Vneuron Risk & ComplianceBest Regulatory Change Management Solution - ACTICOBest Transaction Reporting Solution - DucoBest Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - KaizenBest Client On-Boarding Solution - KYC PortalBest KYC Data Solution - LSEG Risk IntelligenceBest Financial Crime Solution - smartKYCBest Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Vixio Regulatory IntelligenceBest Liquidity Risk Solution - Wolters KluwerBest Climate Risk Solution - Bahari AnalyticsBest ESG Data and Reporting Solution - CalQRiskMost Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - CorlyticsBest Distributed Ledger Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Delta CapitaBest AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - FIDES RatingBest Solution for Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk ManagementBest ESG Carbon Accounting Provider - GreenlyBest ESG KYC Surveillance Provider - LexisNexis® Risk SolutionsBest Solution for Records Retention - LuwareBest Regulatory Reporting Solution - MAP FinTechBest Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - Morningstar SustainalyticsBest Regulatory Alert Management Solution - NICE ActmizeBest Data Privacy Solution - OneTrustBest Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - OpenseeBest Sanctions and PEPs Solution - PolixisBest e-Comms Surveillance Solution -ShieldBest Solution for EMIR Reporting - SmartStream TechnologiesBest Conduct Risk Solution - Theta LakeBest Regulatory Data Solution - BloombergBest Post Trade Solution - Broadridge Financial SolutionsBest Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Leo RegTechBest Solution for Stress Testing - NasdaqBest Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - Novatus GlobalBest RegTech Start Up for Institutional Markets - ProfylrBest Tax Compliance Solution - RegnologyBest Solution for Managing Operational Risk - RuleguardYou can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover data management, trading technology and ESG at bit.ly/ateamawards