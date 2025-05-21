A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2025
The awards recognise both established providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions to capital market participants that significantly improve their ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements.
London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe
2025. The awards recognise both established providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions to capital market participants that significantly improve their ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements.
This year’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe included more than 40 categories spanning the entire regulatory ecosystem — from Best Trade Surveillance Solution to Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance to Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution to Best Tax Compliance Solution and many more.
The Editor’s Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Yasmine Li, Head of EMEA Surveillance, at Macquarie.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Once again, my congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2025, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year Yasmine Li, Head of EMEA Surveillance, Macquarie
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - SIX
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - OneMarketData
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Vneuron Risk & Compliance
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - ACTICO
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Duco
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - Kaizen
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - KYC Portal
Best KYC Data Solution - LSEG Risk Intelligence
Best Financial Crime Solution - smartKYC
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Vixio Regulatory Intelligence
Best Liquidity Risk Solution - Wolters Kluwer
Best Climate Risk Solution - Bahari Analytics
Best ESG Data and Reporting Solution - CalQRisk
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Corlytics
Best Distributed Ledger Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Delta Capita
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - FIDES Rating
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk Management
Best ESG Carbon Accounting Provider - Greenly
Best ESG KYC Surveillance Provider - LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
Best Solution for Records Retention - Luware
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - MAP FinTech
Best Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - Morningstar Sustainalytics
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - NICE Actmize
Best Data Privacy Solution - OneTrust
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Opensee
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Polixis
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution -Shield
Best Solution for EMIR Reporting - SmartStream Technologies
Best Conduct Risk Solution - Theta Lake
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best Post Trade Solution - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Leo RegTech
Best Solution for Stress Testing - Nasdaq
Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - Novatus Global
Best RegTech Start Up for Institutional Markets - Profylr
Best Tax Compliance Solution - Regnology
Best Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Ruleguard
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover data management, trading technology and ESG at bit.ly/ateamawards
2025. The awards recognise both established providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions to capital market participants that significantly improve their ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements.
This year’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe included more than 40 categories spanning the entire regulatory ecosystem — from Best Trade Surveillance Solution to Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance to Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution to Best Tax Compliance Solution and many more.
The Editor’s Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Yasmine Li, Head of EMEA Surveillance, at Macquarie.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Once again, my congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2025, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year Yasmine Li, Head of EMEA Surveillance, Macquarie
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - SIX
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - OneMarketData
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Vneuron Risk & Compliance
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - ACTICO
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Duco
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - Kaizen
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - KYC Portal
Best KYC Data Solution - LSEG Risk Intelligence
Best Financial Crime Solution - smartKYC
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Vixio Regulatory Intelligence
Best Liquidity Risk Solution - Wolters Kluwer
Best Climate Risk Solution - Bahari Analytics
Best ESG Data and Reporting Solution - CalQRisk
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Corlytics
Best Distributed Ledger Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Delta Capita
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - FIDES Rating
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk Management
Best ESG Carbon Accounting Provider - Greenly
Best ESG KYC Surveillance Provider - LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
Best Solution for Records Retention - Luware
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - MAP FinTech
Best Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - Morningstar Sustainalytics
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - NICE Actmize
Best Data Privacy Solution - OneTrust
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Opensee
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Polixis
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution -Shield
Best Solution for EMIR Reporting - SmartStream Technologies
Best Conduct Risk Solution - Theta Lake
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best Post Trade Solution - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Leo RegTech
Best Solution for Stress Testing - Nasdaq
Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - Novatus Global
Best RegTech Start Up for Institutional Markets - Profylr
Best Tax Compliance Solution - Regnology
Best Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Ruleguard
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover data management, trading technology and ESG at bit.ly/ateamawards
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories