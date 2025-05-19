West Coast Self-Storage Partners with Nova Storage to Manage 10 SoCal Facilities
Los Angeles, CA, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage is pleased to announce a new management partnership with Nova Storage, a portfolio of 10 well-established self-storage facilities serving communities across Southern California.
Founded in 1979, Nova Storage has earned a trusted reputation in the communities it serves, offering clean, secure, and customer-friendly storage solutions. The company operates six locations in the Los Angeles area — including South Gate, Downey, Los Angeles/Gardena, Lynwood, Mission Hills and Sylmar — as well as additional facilities in northern Los Angeles County and Ventura and San Bernardino Counties, including Adelanto, Fillmore, Lancaster, and Palmdale. Across all of its locations, Nova Storage has become known for its commitment to convenience, quality, and local community involvement.
The facilities offer a wide selection of storage unit sizes and features, including drive-up accessible units, ground-level indoor units, and climate-controlled spaces for sensitive items. Many locations also provide RV and boat storage, making them ideal for customers needing seasonal or long-term vehicle storage. With a strong emphasis on customer care, Nova Storage locations are known for their well-maintained properties, flexible rental terms, and experienced on-site teams.
Building on Nova’s strong foundation, West Coast Self-Storage will bring enhanced operational systems, marketing strategies, accounting, and HR support, while preserving the strong local identity and community connections that Nova has cultivated over the past two decades.
“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter,” said Felicia Thomas Orozco, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. “I had the privilege of managing these properties as part of the Nova team, and now I’m thrilled to continue serving these same communities under the West Coast Self-Storage banner. With West Coast’s added resources and customer-first approach, I’m confident our locations will continue to thrive and deliver an even better experience for our customers.”
West Coast Self-Storage, headquartered in Everett, Washington, manages more than 159 locations throughout the Western United States. The company specializes in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development. For more information, visit westcoastselfstorage.com and selfstoragepropertymanagement.com.
