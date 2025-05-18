Riverbend Industries Appoints Jim McTaggart as President of Williams Comfort Products
Chicago, IL, May 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Riverbend Industries is pleased to announce that Jim McTaggart has been appointed President of Williams Comfort Products, a leading provider of HVAC heating and cooling equipment, effective immediately.
McTaggart brings over 30 years of commercial and operational leadership experience to Williams Comfort Products. His distinguished career includes senior roles at Stanley and Enerpac, where he led business segments serving consumer, industrial, and OEM markets. This extensive background positions him well to guide Williams Comfort Products in its next growth phase. Mr. McTaggart and his wife, Lisa, will be relocating to Southern California, reaffirming his commitment to the company and its future.
“Jim’s commercial expertise, dynamic leadership, and proven record of success make him an outstanding addition to the Williams team,” said Brian Kobylinski, President & CEO of Riverbend Industries. “We are confident that his vision and experience will drive continued innovation and growth for Williams Comfort Products and the broader Riverbend organization. I am delighted to welcome Jim and look forward to his positive impact on our Colton operations and the entire team.”
Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Colton, California, Williams Comfort Products has a longstanding reputation for excellence and innovation in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company’s products are recognized for their quality and reliability. They serve homes, hotels, museums, and landmark buildings nationwide, supported by a dedicated team and robust partner network.
About Williams Comfort Products
Williams Comfort Products has been designing and manufacturing high-quality heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products for over a century. The company is dedicated to delivering superior comfort and energy efficiency across North America, earning its reputation as a trusted industry leader.
About Riverbend Industries
Riverbend Industries is a family-owned American industrial investment company with over 70 years of experience. Riverbend’s portfolio companies deliver comfort and security through innovative HVAC and building solutions. By combining multi-generational family ownership with professional management, Riverbend provides its businesses with the resources and support necessary for long-term success.
