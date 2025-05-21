Eagle Italy Appoints Massimo Sinopoli as Operations Manager
Turin, Italy, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eagle Italy is pleased to announce the appointment of Massimo Sinopoli as its new Operations Manager. With over twenty years of leadership across the sheet metal machinery business, Sinopoli brings a proven track record of optimizing processes and fostering high‑performance teams. His deep knowledge of the sheet‑metal market will be a key asset as Eagle Italy continues its growth trajectory.
Sinopoli has held several managerial roles throughout his career, including overseeing sales, product development, and customer service. His extensive expertise in the sheet‑metal market, combined with the strategic skills he developed as Country Manager for several European regions, has consistently driven growth and efficiency in the organizations he’s served.
"Joining Eagle Italy represents an exciting new chapter in my professional journey," said Sinopoli. "I am eager to work alongside a team that is dedicated to providing excellence in the sheet metal industry. Eagle’s advanced fiber‑laser technology truly sets the benchmark in our industry, and I admire the company’s commitment to integrity and customer partnerships.”
Andrea Porta, CEO of Eagle Italy, expressed his enthusiasm for Sinopoli's addition to the team: "Massimo and I have shared a long-standing professional relationship, and I have always admired his insight and leadership. His appointment as Operations Manager is a significant step forward for Eagle Italy as we continue to strengthen our position in the market."
