Eagle Italy Appoints Massimo Sinopoli as Operations Manager

Eagle Italy has announced the appointment of Massimo Sinopoli as its new Operations Manager. With over 20 years of experience in the sheet metal machinery industry, Sinopoli brings a strong track record in process optimization and building high-performing teams. Throughout his career, he has held managerial roles in sales, product development, and customer service, and has served as Country Manager across various European regions.