S.E.E.D. Hires Financial Planner
Syracuse, NY, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Ierardi to its Financial Planning Team as a Financial Planner.
As a 2023 graduate of SUNY Geneseo, Alex holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and brings a strong academic background, a passion for personal finance, and a genuine commitment to helping others build financial confidence through education.
Alex will be based in the firm’s Syracuse office and currently resides in Skaneateles, New York.
For more information about S.E.E.D., visit www.seedpg.com.
