Dan Kain Named Manager of Financial Planning
Syracuse, NY, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group is proud to announce that Dan Kain, a Senior Wealth Manager, has been named Manager of Financial Planning Education.
In this role, Dan oversees the development and delivery of internal financial planning curricula and training programs. He leads the firm’s monthly education meetings and works closely with subject matter experts to ensure content is accurate, relevant, and accessible.
Jeff Chase, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning, commented, “Dan has earned this opportunity through his exceptional work across multiple teams and his talent for making complex ideas easy to understand. We’re confident he’ll thrive in his new role and look forward to all he will achieve.”
Dan joined the firm in 2021 and became a member of S.E.E.D.’s leadership team earlier this year.
S.E.E.D. Planning Group
100 Elwood Davis Rd., 2nd Floor
Syracuse, NY 13212
Contact
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
