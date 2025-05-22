Foam Products Corporation Expands Support for Global Trampoline Park Industry
Indoor trampoline parks are booming — and they demand foam that’s built to bounce back. At Foam Products Corporation, they supply custom foam solutions for trampoline pads, wall protection, and more, used in parks around the world.
St. Louis, MO, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the indoor recreation industry continues to grow, Foam Products Corporation (FPC) is expanding its impact by supplying custom foam solutions to trampoline parks across the globe. With an unwavering focus on safety, durability, and engineered performance, FPC’s foam is trusted by park operators looking to elevate both guest experience and operational reliability.
“Trampoline parks demand high-performance materials that can absorb impact and withstand constant use,” said Brian McGinnis, Vice President of Foam Products Corporation. “That’s where our foam comes in.”
FPC manufactures foam for trampoline pads, and wall protection, all tailored to each park’s design and use case. The company’s products are engineered to protect both guests and equipment in high-impact, high-energy environments, whether it’s a family fun center in the U.S. or a global franchise location abroad.
“We’ve been supplying the trampoline park industry for years,” McGinnis continued, “and we’ve learned that no two parks are alike. That’s why we offer custom foam solutions designed to meet each operator’s performance, budget, and branding needs.”
Foam Products Corporation’s commitment to quality, rapid turnaround times, and global distribution makes it a go-to partner for trampoline park chains and independent operators alike.
About Foam Products Corporation
Foam Products Corporation is a leading U.S. manufacturer of engineered foam products used in commercial, recreational, automotive, and construction applications. Founded in 1962, FPC brings a legacy of innovation and reliability to customers seeking custom foam solutions built to perform.
To learn more contact Brian McGinnis at (314) 739-8100.
