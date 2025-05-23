RealityMine Appoints David Stanton as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth in U.S. Tech Market
Manchester, United Kingdom, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RealityMine, leading provider of privacy-first digital behavioural data, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Stanton as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Based in New Jersey, Stanton joins the company’s Senior Management Team and will report directly to CEO Chris Havemann.
With more than two decades of marketing leadership in the consumer insights and data analytics industry, Stanton brings a wealth of experience from companies including Knowledge Networks, GfK-NIQ, Atlas Systems and as founder of The Marketing Solver. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for delivering strategic marketing initiatives that drive brand awareness, generate demand, and help accelerate rapid growth.
As CMO, Stanton will oversee RealityMine’s global marketing function, with a focus on content strategy and development, as the company accelerates efforts to grow its tech client portfolio in the United States.
“I'm delighted to welcome David Stanton to our growing team based in the U.S.” said Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine. “We see effective marketing as key to helping to continue to grow our enterprise client base and David brings a wealth of leadership experience in this area."
"It is a thrill to join the RealityMine team at a time when its unique view of the digital and app universe is becoming so essential for decision making," said Stanton. "We have great opportunities to tell rich stories with our data and expand awareness of RealityMine in a variety of markets and verticals. I am excited to be working with the team to bring these possibilities to life."
About RealityMine
Trusted by the world’s leading technology and media companies, RealityMine captures what real people do on their digital devices across the app & web universe. The firm’s privacy-safe, opt-in technology solutions are deployed by leading research companies and panel owners on mobile, tablet and desktop platforms, worldwide. This is real life, revealed – helping clients make better business decisions and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.realitymine.com
With more than two decades of marketing leadership in the consumer insights and data analytics industry, Stanton brings a wealth of experience from companies including Knowledge Networks, GfK-NIQ, Atlas Systems and as founder of The Marketing Solver. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for delivering strategic marketing initiatives that drive brand awareness, generate demand, and help accelerate rapid growth.
As CMO, Stanton will oversee RealityMine’s global marketing function, with a focus on content strategy and development, as the company accelerates efforts to grow its tech client portfolio in the United States.
“I'm delighted to welcome David Stanton to our growing team based in the U.S.” said Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine. “We see effective marketing as key to helping to continue to grow our enterprise client base and David brings a wealth of leadership experience in this area."
"It is a thrill to join the RealityMine team at a time when its unique view of the digital and app universe is becoming so essential for decision making," said Stanton. "We have great opportunities to tell rich stories with our data and expand awareness of RealityMine in a variety of markets and verticals. I am excited to be working with the team to bring these possibilities to life."
About RealityMine
Trusted by the world’s leading technology and media companies, RealityMine captures what real people do on their digital devices across the app & web universe. The firm’s privacy-safe, opt-in technology solutions are deployed by leading research companies and panel owners on mobile, tablet and desktop platforms, worldwide. This is real life, revealed – helping clients make better business decisions and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.realitymine.com
Contact
RealityMineContact
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Categories