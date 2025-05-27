StressCare Solutions Empowers Australian Workplaces to Combat Burnout
As Australian workplaces grapple with escalating stress levels and the hidden toll of trauma, recently launched - StressCare Solutions, is leading the charge in transforming organisational cultures through evidence-based, trauma-informed practices.
As Australian workplaces grapple with escalating stress levels and the hidden toll of trauma, StressCare Solutions is leading the charge in transforming organisational cultures through evidence-based, trauma-informed practices.
Stress and trauma are leading causes of absenteeism, disengagement, and reduced productivity, costing the Australian economy an estimated $14 billion annually (SafeWork Australia). Since 2022, supporting employee mental health is not only the right thing to do — it’s a legal obligation for Australian businesses.
“Staff burnout and trauma are silently draining your workforce and your bottom line,” says Rosanna, who brings over 30-years of experience in health, training and community services, alongside her own lived experience with trauma, mental health and burnout. “I understand these challenges not just professionally, but personally—and that insight allows me to connect deeply and deliver real results.”
About StressCare Solutions
Founded by mental health advocate Rosanna Commisso, the Sydney-based consultancy is dedicated to helping organisations to build resilience, reduce burnout, drive growth and enhance performance through trauma-informed, results-driven strategies.
With a unique blend of professional expertise and personal insight, Rosanna helps organisations review and assess current trauma-informed practices, identify gaps, and build safer, more inclusive workplace environments.
Media Contact
Rosanna Commisso
Founder, StressCare Solutions
Phone: 0402 917 064
Email: rosanna@stresscare.com.au
