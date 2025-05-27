BIG Language Solutions Continues as the Official Translation Partner of The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain
Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BIG Language Solutions, a premier global language service provider, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain (AmChamSpain). As the official translation partner, BIG remains committed to supporting AmChamSpain, and its members, with expert language solutions tailored to their unique business needs.
“At AmChamSpain, we are delighted to continue our partnership with BIG Language Solutions as our Official Translator for 2025. Since 2022, BIG has been a trusted partner, ensuring the highest quality translations that facilitate seamless communication between our members and stakeholders.” said Aida Casamitjana, Executive Director for AmChamSpain.
Through this ongoing collaboration, AmChamSpain members have seamless access to BIG’s full suite of language services, including professional translation, localization, interpretation, and multilingual content management. Backed by dedicated account managers and experienced project teams, BIG ensures that organizations can confidently communicate across languages and markets.
“We are honored to strengthen our partnership with AmChamSpain and continue delivering world-class language solutions to its members,” said Tim Moorcroft, Senior Vice President of Europe Sales at BIG Language Solutions, who is based in Spain.
AmChamSpain members can take advantage of BIG’s industry-leading language services, including Over-the-Phone Interpretation (OPI) and Video Remote Interpretation (VRI) for real-time multilingual communication, specialized Patent and Intellectual Property translations for legal and technical accuracy, and expert localization for Life Sciences, Healthcare, Financial Services, and beyond. With ISO-certified quality processes and secure client portals and technology, BIG ensures compliance, accuracy, and efficiency for businesses operating in global markets.
About BIG Language Solutions
BIG Language Solutions is how complex organizations can finally trust every word of their interpretations and translations. With BIG, you know the work will be done by experts in your industry, exactly when and how you need it.
You often face uncertainty with this kind of work, like when will a good interpreter be available, how much will your translation project actually cost, and will it say the right thing.
BIG solves those challenges. And that’s why so many leading organizations in healthcare, government, and other regulated industries trust BIG Language Solutions for translation, interpretation and other language services.
BIG Language Solutions. Trust Every Word™
To learn more about BIG’s services, please visit: https://biglanguage.com/
About American Chamber of Commerce Spain (AmChamSpain)
The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain (AmChamSpain), founded in 1917, is a non-political, non-profit organization representing more than 250 companies with a combined revenue of €248 billion in Spain — approximately 20% of the GDP — and generating over one million direct and indirect jobs. Its members include major U.S. multinationals (27 of which are in the Fortune 100), Spanish companies (including 17 from the IBEX-35), and SMEs from both countries. Its mission is to strengthen public-private collaboration by promoting initiatives that contribute to economic growth, improving competitiveness, and fostering the internationalization of the Spanish economy. AmChamSpain is part of the global network of AmChams, which are affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — the leading business organization in the United States, representing more than 3 million businesses.
Learn more at https://www.amchamspain.com/en/.
Contact
Donna Moore
+1 404.500.4251
biglanguage.com
