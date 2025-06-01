Pullman Storage Facility Joins West Coast Self-Storage Portfolio
Pullman, WA, June 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage Group, a leading self-storage property management company, is pleased to announce that it has begun managing West Coast Self-Storage Pullman, formerly known as Express Storage-Pullman. This addition strengthens West Coast Self-Storage’s presence in Eastern Washington and reflects its ongoing mission to provide high-quality, secure, and convenient storage solutions across the region.
Located at 6862 WA-270 in Pullman, WA, just minutes from Washington State University and the Sunshine and Whitlow communities, West Coast Self-Storage Pullman features 99 storage units comprising 44,376 rentable square feet. The facility offers a wide range of storage options, including drive-up self-storage units, RV and boat parking, workshop spaces, and business storage units. All rentals are on a month-to-month basis, offering flexibility for both short-term and long-term storage needs.
Customers can choose from a variety of features designed for convenience and peace of mind, including extra-wide drive aisles, enclosed RV storage with 30-amp electrical hookups, and potable water and sewer dump access on-site. The facility is also well-suited for students attending WSU, with affordable units, extended access hours, and a location just five minutes from campus.
Security is a top priority at West Coast Self-Storage Pullman, with 24-hour video monitoring, gated access, and bright lighting throughout the property to ensure a safe and secure environment.
In addition to storage, the facility offers a full line of moving boxes and packing supplies, including bubble wrap, tape, mattress covers, and more—making it a one-stop solution for residential and business storage customers alike.
“West Coast Self-Storage Pullman is a thoughtfully designed facility that truly meets the needs of the local community,” said Jake Harrison, District Manager at West Coast Self-Storage. “From students and families to small businesses and outdoor enthusiasts, we’re excited to provide a secure, convenient space for people to store what matters most to them.”
Customers can access their storage units daily from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, with the office open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
About West Coast Self-Storage Group
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage Group manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
