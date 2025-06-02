Plastics Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Inductees
The PHoF welcomes 18 new members.
Minneapolis, MN, June 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Plastics Hall of Fame announced today that 18 new members will be honored at the Class of 2025 induction ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Room 2 of the Düsseldorf Congress Building in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Established in 1975, the Plastics Hall of Fame has grown to 253 members representing nine countries, including five Nobel Prize winners in chemistry. Induction into the Plastics Hall of Fame is based strictly on accomplishment. It is within reach of those dedicated to advancing this global industry. The Hall recognizes the outstanding achievements of such individuals and inspires those entering the industry around the world.
Members represent all aspects of the plastics industry. They are pioneering researchers, scholars, innovators and leaders who have created materials and products that address society’s needs and transform lives.
Class of 2025 Inductees
Helmut Bacher, Helmuth Schulz and George Wendlin, founders of EREMA, a plastics recycling technology company.
Dr. Erwin Bürkle, Krauss Maffei Technologies GmbH, former head of injection molding technology.
Norm Fowler, Xerox Corp., Strategic Initiative Lean Six Sigma, and member of the Society of Plastics Engineers International Executive Committee, 1990–2000.
Yukio Iimura, former chairman and CEO of Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., who made groundbreaking advances in injection molding technology.
Bill Knight, The Dow Chemical Co., a key player in recognizing and developing the Insite polyethylene technology that has defined Dow’s PE business.
Dr. Robert Langer, MIT, pioneer of drug delivery and tissue engineering using biodegradable plastic scaffolds to grow transplantable tissue.
Matthew Naitove, chief editor of Plastics Technology magazine, who has spent his career reporting on new technology, trends and business opportunities for plastics processors.
Dr. Chul B. Caleb Park, a distinguished professor at the University of Toronto and a global leader to academia and industry in developing and applying the latest in polymer foaming technologies.
Irene Schwarz, ENGEL, a leader and defining presence in the company’s history.
Charles Sewell, CKS Packaging, head of a global manufacturer of extrusion/blow and injection-molded plastic containers.
Bill Stavropoulos, The Dow Chemical Co., former CEO who led a major restructuring, including the acquisition of Union Carbide, and advanced Dow’s polyethylene franchise.
Peter Steinbeck, Windmöller & Hölscher, CEO of a 155-year-old German company that produces flexible packaging machinery.
William Young, Plastipak, chairman and CEO of a global leader in the design, manufacturing and recycling of rigid plastic containers.
Historical Inductees
The Hall also honors historical pioneers who passed away more than 25 years ago. These industry figures often lack champions in the election process but made vital early contributions.
Dr. Otto Röhm and Otto Haas, founders of Rohm and Haas Co., best known for PLEXIGLAS, patented in 1933 as a strong, transparent polymer.
Hans H. Wanders, Rawson Moulding Company, who patented what is believed to be the first semi-automatic rotary molding press and was a charter member of SPI and PPA.
For more information, visit https://www.plasticshof.org or contact admin@plasticshof.org.
