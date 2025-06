Jetway F35-ASL1: 3.5" Motherboard for Retail and POS Applications

Newark, CA, June 05, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Jetway Information Co., Ltd., a leader in industrial computing solutions, announces the F35-ASL1, a 3.5" motherboard designed for integration into retail and Point-of-Sale (POS) systems. This motherboard is built for industrial and embedded applications, offering a range of features for system operation.Key Features of the Jetway F35-ASL1:Processor: Intel Atom® x7433RE, engineered for computing tasks.Memory: 1x DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM slot, supporting up to 32GB.Expansion Options: Includes 1x M.2 E-Key, 1x M.2 B-Key, and 1x M.2 M-Key, and Nano SIM card slots, enabling support for Wi-Fi, cellular modules, or additional components.Serial Interfaces: 1x RS-232/422/485 and 5x RS-232 ports for compatibility with a wide range of industrial devices.Peripheral Connectivity: Offers 10x USB 2.0 and 6x serial ports to support various peripherals.Triple-Display Support: 2x HDMI, 1x LVDS/eDP, and 1x Type-C DP, supporting multiple display configurations.Network: 2x 2.5GbE ports for reliable data transmission.Form Factor: Compact 3.5" layout, suitable for space-limited enclosures such as POS terminals and kiosks.Power Protection: 12~28V DC-in with Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), and Reverse Voltage Protection (RVP) to maintain operational stability under variable power conditions.The Jetway F35-ASL1 is designed to operate in diverse power environments, contributing to system uptime. Its support for various peripherals and multi-display configurations allows for current POS system requirements.For more information about integration or technical specifications, contact Jetway or visit their website.