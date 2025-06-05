Jetway F35-ASL1: 3.5" Motherboard for Retail and POS Applications
Jetway F35-ASL1, a 3.5″ motherboard engineered for the most rigorous industrial and embedded environments. With its extensive array of USB ports, robust connectivity, and advanced power protection, the F35-ASL1 is a suitable solution for innovative Point-of-Sale (POS) and retail management systems requiring reliability and efficiency.
Newark, CA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jetway Information Co., Ltd., a leader in industrial computing solutions, announces the F35-ASL1, a 3.5" motherboard designed for integration into retail and Point-of-Sale (POS) systems. This motherboard is built for industrial and embedded applications, offering a range of features for system operation.
Key Features of the Jetway F35-ASL1:
Processor: Intel Atom® x7433RE, engineered for computing tasks.
Memory: 1x DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM slot, supporting up to 32GB.
Expansion Options: Includes 1x M.2 E-Key, 1x M.2 B-Key, and 1x M.2 M-Key, and Nano SIM card slots, enabling support for Wi-Fi, cellular modules, or additional components.
Serial Interfaces: 1x RS-232/422/485 and 5x RS-232 ports for compatibility with a wide range of industrial devices.
Peripheral Connectivity: Offers 10x USB 2.0 and 6x serial ports to support various peripherals.
Triple-Display Support: 2x HDMI, 1x LVDS/eDP, and 1x Type-C DP, supporting multiple display configurations.
Network: 2x 2.5GbE ports for reliable data transmission.
Form Factor: Compact 3.5" layout, suitable for space-limited enclosures such as POS terminals and kiosks.
Power Protection: 12~28V DC-in with Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), and Reverse Voltage Protection (RVP) to maintain operational stability under variable power conditions.
The Jetway F35-ASL1 is designed to operate in diverse power environments, contributing to system uptime. Its support for various peripherals and multi-display configurations allows for current POS system requirements.
For more information about integration or technical specifications, contact Jetway or visit their website.
Key Features of the Jetway F35-ASL1:
Processor: Intel Atom® x7433RE, engineered for computing tasks.
Memory: 1x DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM slot, supporting up to 32GB.
Expansion Options: Includes 1x M.2 E-Key, 1x M.2 B-Key, and 1x M.2 M-Key, and Nano SIM card slots, enabling support for Wi-Fi, cellular modules, or additional components.
Serial Interfaces: 1x RS-232/422/485 and 5x RS-232 ports for compatibility with a wide range of industrial devices.
Peripheral Connectivity: Offers 10x USB 2.0 and 6x serial ports to support various peripherals.
Triple-Display Support: 2x HDMI, 1x LVDS/eDP, and 1x Type-C DP, supporting multiple display configurations.
Network: 2x 2.5GbE ports for reliable data transmission.
Form Factor: Compact 3.5" layout, suitable for space-limited enclosures such as POS terminals and kiosks.
Power Protection: 12~28V DC-in with Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), and Reverse Voltage Protection (RVP) to maintain operational stability under variable power conditions.
The Jetway F35-ASL1 is designed to operate in diverse power environments, contributing to system uptime. Its support for various peripherals and multi-display configurations allows for current POS system requirements.
For more information about integration or technical specifications, contact Jetway or visit their website.
Contact
Jetway Information Co., Ltd.Contact
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
Categories