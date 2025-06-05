Jetway F35-ASL1: 3.5" Motherboard for Retail and POS Applications

Jetway F35-ASL1, a 3.5″ motherboard engineered for the most rigorous industrial and embedded environments. With its extensive array of USB ports, robust connectivity, and advanced power protection, the F35-ASL1 is a suitable solution for innovative Point-of-Sale (POS) and retail management systems requiring reliability and efficiency.