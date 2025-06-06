Rocket Industrial Relocates Distribution Center from Belvidere to Chicagoland Area to Enhance Distribution Capabilities
Chicago, IL, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rocket Industrial, a leading national packaging distributor, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Illinois distribution center from Belvidere to a new, larger facility at 80 Prairie Parkway, Gilberts, IL 60136. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to improving operational efficiency and providing faster, more reliable service to customers across the Midwest and beyond.
The new Chicago distribution center offers expanded space and improved accessibility to major transportation routes, enabling Rocket Industrial to streamline fulfillment operations and respond more rapidly to client needs.
“This move is a key step in our growth strategy,” said Ryan Gallagher, President at Rocket Industrial. “Relocating our Belvidere distribution center to Chicago positions us closer to our customer base, optimizes our supply chain, and allows us to scale as we continue to expand nationally.”
The new facility is now handling all inbound and outbound shipments. Clients, suppliers, and partners are encouraged to update their records with the new address:
Rocket Industrial 80 Prairie Parkway Gilberts, IL 60136
Ed Tutas
608-210-3317
www.rocketindustrial.com/
