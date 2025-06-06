Belleville Wire Cloth Enhances Supply Chain Resilience with Increased Domestic Manufacturing Capacity
Founded in 1919, Belleville Wire Cloth is one of the only American companies weaving wire cloth in the United States. With a legacy of craftsmanship and innovation, Belleville produces high-quality woven wire cloth for diverse industries including aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial filtration.
Cedar Grove, NJ, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Belleville Wire Cloth Co., Inc., America’s premier wire cloth weaver, proudly announces a significant expansion of its domestic manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand and strengthen supply chain resilience amid global disruptions.
With over a century of expertise in precision wire weaving, Belleville Wire Cloth recognizes the critical importance of reliable, locally sourced products for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial filtration. The recent investment in state-of-the-art weaving equipment and facility upgrades at its Cedar Grove, New Jersey headquarters underscores the company’s commitment to supporting U.S. manufacturing and reducing dependency on overseas suppliers.
“Recent global events have spotlighted vulnerabilities in international supply chains,” said James Crowley, President of Belleville Wire Cloth. “Our expansion ensures that customers can rely on high-quality, custom woven wire cloth delivered on time—right here from the United States.”
The enhanced manufacturing capabilities allow Belleville Wire Cloth to increase production volumes while maintaining the stringent quality standards certified by ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100. The company’s highly skilled workforce and flexible scheduling also enable rapid response to custom orders and prototype development.
Belleville Wire Cloth’s dedication to domestic manufacturing supports critical sectors including aerospace, defense, pharmaceutical, and food processing, helping customers maintain operational continuity and compliance with government regulations such as DFARS.
With over a century of expertise in precision wire weaving, Belleville Wire Cloth recognizes the critical importance of reliable, locally sourced products for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial filtration. The recent investment in state-of-the-art weaving equipment and facility upgrades at its Cedar Grove, New Jersey headquarters underscores the company’s commitment to supporting U.S. manufacturing and reducing dependency on overseas suppliers.
“Recent global events have spotlighted vulnerabilities in international supply chains,” said James Crowley, President of Belleville Wire Cloth. “Our expansion ensures that customers can rely on high-quality, custom woven wire cloth delivered on time—right here from the United States.”
The enhanced manufacturing capabilities allow Belleville Wire Cloth to increase production volumes while maintaining the stringent quality standards certified by ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100. The company’s highly skilled workforce and flexible scheduling also enable rapid response to custom orders and prototype development.
Belleville Wire Cloth’s dedication to domestic manufacturing supports critical sectors including aerospace, defense, pharmaceutical, and food processing, helping customers maintain operational continuity and compliance with government regulations such as DFARS.
Contact
Belleville Wire ClothContact
James Crowley Jr.
973-239-0074
www.bwire.com
sales@bwire.com
James Crowley Jr.
973-239-0074
www.bwire.com
sales@bwire.com
Categories