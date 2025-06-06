Best of Henderson Awards: A Red-Carpet Celebration of Local Excellence
Henderson, NV, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Best of Henderson Awards, presented by Desert King Windows, will shine a spotlight on the city’s most exceptional businesses and professionals in a red-carpet awards ceremony at the Water Street Amphitheater on October 23. This prestigious event will honor the visionaries, innovators, and leaders who make Henderson a thriving hub of excellence.
Unlike traditional awards programs, the Best of Henderson Awards are entirely community-driven—businesses are nominated and voted on solely by the residents of Henderson. Integrity is at the heart of the competition, ensuring that positions cannot be bought—every award is earned through genuine community support. This makes the Best of Henderson a true reflection of the businesses that locals trust, love, and rely on.
A Dynamic Lineup of Henderson’s Most Influential Voices
Hosted by longtime Henderson resident and Channel 13 News Anchor, Tricia Kean, the ceremony will feature an esteemed roster of presenters, including:
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero
Abigail Bachman, 2025 Ms. Henderson and Nevada Director of Miss Amazing
Paula Lawrence, Development Director of Boys Town Nevada
Councilwoman Dr. Monica Larson, Ward II
Jonathan (JayTee) Tso, Local Las Vegas Foodie & Influencer/JayTee Takes a Bite
Kyle Duthie, President of the Water Street District Business Association
Jim Gibson, Clark County Commissioner
Gabe Mirabelli, Chief Business Officer, Foley Entertainment Group Minor League Sports Properties
Councilman Jim Seebock, Ward I
Lindsey Stewart, Local Las Vegas Foodie & Influencer, The Las Vegas Foodie
Introducing the Burr Awards: A New Tradition
In a landmark moment, Judge Rodney Burr will present the first-ever Burr Awards, recognizing excellence in the legal profession. The Best Attorney category will receive this distinguished honor, marking the beginning of a new tradition in the Best of Henderson celebration.
Finalist Reveal & Live-Streamed Event
Ahead of the grand awards night, the Top Three Finalists in each category will be unveiled via an online video presentation from June 10-13, featuring appearances by some of the awards ceremony’s presenters. This digital reveal will build anticipation leading up to the red-carpet event.
The Best of Henderson Awards will be professionally produced and live streamed by Nick Nichols’ team at Podworx, Inc., ensuring that audiences everywhere can experience the excitement of the ceremony and pre-show festivities.
Honoring Henderson’s Best Businesses
The Best of Henderson Awards are more than just accolades; they are a celebration of the businesses and professionals who shape the city’s success. Through a community-driven voting process, these awards recognize the hard work, innovation, and dedication of Henderson’s finest.
How to Watch
Stay connected for details on where to watch the live-stream, finalist announcements, and exclusive pre-ceremony insights. For updates, visit BestofHenderson.org and follow the event on social media:
Contact
Best of HendersonContact
David Kelly
702.515.9134
www.BestofHenderson.org
