Higo: The Travel Dating App Launches a New Version That Connects Solo Travelers Around the World
Higo Local Meet Global has released an enhanced dating app version to connect users better.
New York, NY, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Higo: Local Meet Global, a new travel dating and companion-finding app, the newest version (1.3) is now available on iOS and Android.
Created for solo adventurers and culturally curious travelers, Higo connects people based on upcoming travel plans, destinations, and shared interests—helping users find like-minded companions, local friends, or even romantic partners while exploring the world.
Redefining Travel Through Human Connection
Unlike traditional dating or social apps, Higo is designed with global wanderers in mind. Whether you're headed to Thailand, India, Japan, Paris, or Bali, Higo helps you meet someone before you arrive—transforming solo trips into meaningful shared experiences.
Key features include:
Trip-based matching: Users input future travel dates and destinations, then match with others planning to be in the same place at the same time.
Local connection: Discover locals open to hosting, guiding, or simply meeting up for a coffee or a night out.
Video-first introduction: Break the ice naturally using video notes or audio messages, for a more human, expressive way to connect.
Feed moment tags & interests: Add custom tags to show your vibe—backpacker, foodie, photographer, digital nomad, LGBTQ+ friendly, night life, thailand girls and more.
Flexible companion types: Whether you're looking for a casual friend, a romantic spark, or someone to split the cost of a ride—Higo lets you define the experience.
Global Reach, Real People
From Southeast Asia to South America, Higo is being used by thousands of travelers and locals across 170+ countries. Whether it’s your first solo trip or your tenth, Higo helps you go solo—but never feel alone.
Availability
Higo is free to download on the App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/id6740848590) and Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.higo.android), with optional premium features for increased visibility and travel perks.
Media Contact
Higo Dating Team
social@higodating.com
Follow us on social media:
https://www.tiktok.com/@higodating
https://www.instagram.com/higodating/
https://www.facebook.com/higodating/
https://x.com/DatingMeco
Created for solo adventurers and culturally curious travelers, Higo connects people based on upcoming travel plans, destinations, and shared interests—helping users find like-minded companions, local friends, or even romantic partners while exploring the world.
Redefining Travel Through Human Connection
Unlike traditional dating or social apps, Higo is designed with global wanderers in mind. Whether you're headed to Thailand, India, Japan, Paris, or Bali, Higo helps you meet someone before you arrive—transforming solo trips into meaningful shared experiences.
Key features include:
Trip-based matching: Users input future travel dates and destinations, then match with others planning to be in the same place at the same time.
Local connection: Discover locals open to hosting, guiding, or simply meeting up for a coffee or a night out.
Video-first introduction: Break the ice naturally using video notes or audio messages, for a more human, expressive way to connect.
Feed moment tags & interests: Add custom tags to show your vibe—backpacker, foodie, photographer, digital nomad, LGBTQ+ friendly, night life, thailand girls and more.
Flexible companion types: Whether you're looking for a casual friend, a romantic spark, or someone to split the cost of a ride—Higo lets you define the experience.
Global Reach, Real People
From Southeast Asia to South America, Higo is being used by thousands of travelers and locals across 170+ countries. Whether it’s your first solo trip or your tenth, Higo helps you go solo—but never feel alone.
Availability
Higo is free to download on the App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/id6740848590) and Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.higo.android), with optional premium features for increased visibility and travel perks.
Media Contact
Higo Dating Team
social@higodating.com
Follow us on social media:
https://www.tiktok.com/@higodating
https://www.instagram.com/higodating/
https://www.facebook.com/higodating/
https://x.com/DatingMeco
Contact
Higo DatingContact
Neta Brunm
6591303008
https://higodating.com/download
Neta Brunm
6591303008
https://higodating.com/download
Categories