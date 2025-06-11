Industry Veteran Joins EquiCap Commercial
St. Charles, IL, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EquiCap Commercial, a leading self storage advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Marla Colic as Senior Vice President. Marla brings extensive industry knowledge, a strong sales track record, and deep expertise in the self storage sector.
Marla joins EquiCap Commercial following a successful career advising clients on a broad range of self storage transactions. Known for her high energy, client-focused approach, and market insights, she has cultivated lasting relationships with owners, investors and developers in Missouri and the Midwest.
Before joining EquiCap Commercial, Marla transitioned from self storage ownership and consulting to a brokerage role at Marcus & Millichap, where she served as First Vice President and completed transactions exceeding $100 million.
"We are thrilled to welcome Marla to the EquiCap team where she'll focus on the Missouri and Kansas markets," said Anne Blackwell, Partner at EquiCap Commercial. "Her experience, reputation, and professionalism align perfectly with our firm's values and long-term vision. She will be an invaluable asset to our clients and our continued growth."
Additionally, Marla is an active member of the Missouri Self Storage Association and has served on its Board of Directors since 2016.
Contact
EquiCap CommercialContact
Jesse Luke
630-696-7281
https://equicapcommercial.com/
