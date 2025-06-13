Artsyl’s InvoiceAction and OrderAction Solutions for AP Automation Now Fully Certified for Acumatica 2025 R1
Empowering Acumatica ERP Users with Intelligent, AI-Driven Invoice and Order Processing Automation
Vaughan, Canada, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a global leader in intelligent process automation, is proud to announce that its flagship AP and sales order automation solutions - InvoiceAction and OrderAction - are now fully certified for Acumatica 2025 R1, following successful technical validation on the latest build 25.093.0036. Available now on the Acumatica Marketplace, these solutions deliver seamless, real-time integration with Acumatica ERP to help businesses accelerate financial workflows, eliminate manual effort, and drive digital transformation.
“Certification for Acumatica 2025 R1 reinforces our commitment to delivering deeply integrated, intelligent automation for Acumatica users,” said Artur Vassylyev, President of Artsyl Technologies. “With AP and Payments Automation integrated directly into the Acumatica experience, we enable finance teams to eliminate manual effort, gain real-time visibility, and transform back-office operations into a strategic advantage.”
Automation Built for the Cloud-Native Acumatica ERP Platform
The release of Acumatica 2025 R1 introduces a next-generation user experience, enhanced AI, greater mobility, and a scalable, cloud-native architecture. Artsyl’s automation solutions - InvoiceAction, OrderAction, and ArtsylPay - are fully optimized to complement these advancements, enabling Acumatica users to streamline operations, boost financial efficiency, and accelerate ROI.
With a certified connector and pre-configured integration options, Artsyl provides a seamless, plug-and-play automation layer for Acumatica customers, empowering them to:
· Automate invoice and sales order capture from emails, scans, portals, and other channels
· Streamline sales order processing by capturing and validating customer orders from any source, transforming them into structured Acumatica-ready transactions filling a critical automation gap
· Apply intelligent classification, data extraction, validation, and 3-way matching with built-in business rules
· Route documents through multi-level approvals and exception handling workflows
· Push structured, verified data directly into Acumatica in real time, without rekeying
· Reduce cycle times by 60–80%, while improving compliance, data integrity, and audit readiness
With ArtsylPay, customers can go a step further by automating vendor payments directly within Acumatica ERP. The solution supports multiple payment methods and enables organizations to earn rebates on eligible transactions, improving cash flow while reducing processing costs - all within the same Acumatica interface.
Now Available on the Acumatica Marketplace
Certified for Acumatica 2025 R1, InvoiceAction and OrderAction are listed on the Acumatica Marketplace, making it easy for Acumatica customers and partners to access, evaluate, and deploy these solutions.
Both products are powered by Artsyl’s docAlpha platform, which combines AI, RPA, machine learning, and low-code configuration tools to automate processes end-to-end - without disrupting your existing Acumatica workflows.
Get more information on Artsyl AP Automation solutions:
www.artsyltech.com/InvoiceAction
www.artsyltech.com/OrderAction
https://www.artsyltech.com/solutions/ArtsylPay
About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-powered intelligent process automation software that transforms how organizations handle invoices, sales orders, claims, payments and other document-based processes. Built on its robust docAlpha platform, Artsyl’s solutions - including InvoiceAction, OrderAction, ClaimAction, and ArtsylPay - eliminate manual effort, reduce errors, and accelerate time-to-value by integrating seamlessly with over 50 ERP, ECM, and financial platforms.
To learn more or request a demo, or contact sales@artsyltech.com.
Contact
Vita Vasylyeva
(905) 326-0676
https://www.artsyltech.com/
