RX Japan's Lifestyle Show, LIFESTYLE Week Tokyo Summer, Takes Over Japan with Stationery, Design, and Summer Trends This July
Tokyo, Japan, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Summer] returns to Tokyo Big Sight from July 2–4, 2025, as a dynamic international hub where over 1,100 exhibitors and around 45,000 industry professionals converge to explore what’s next in lifestyle products, design, creativity, product innovation and everyday living.
At the heart of this summer’s edition are two landmark expos held exclusively in July: DESIGN TOKYO and ISOT (International Stationery & Office Products Fair Tokyo).
DESIGN TOKYO, renowned as Japan’s leading platform for “marketable design,” offers a carefully curated selection of products that have passed a new and discerning screening process by a panel of design professionals. Buyers can expect a refined collection of aesthetically driven yet commercially viable items—from interior décor and personal accessories to everyday essentials with an artistic edge.
Just steps away, ISOT promises a celebration of all things stationery. This year's show reaches new creative heights with the Stationery of the Year Award, recognising innovation, craftsmanship, and standout product design in paper goods, writing tools, and office products. For retailers, this award sets the benchmark for what’s trending and commercially promising in the stationery space.
These two events embody the spirit of LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Summer]: creative exploration, forward-thinking design, and high-impact networking. Attendees will have the rare chance to connect directly with the designers, manufacturers, and brand leaders shaping tomorrow’s trends in homeware, fashion, health & beauty, food, stationery, and more.
This year’s edition promises to be the biggest yet, offering a vibrant, curated experience across 11 expos, including the debut of the Japan Crafts & Souvenirs Expo, a celebration of made-in-Japan artistry, as well as returning favourites like GIFTEX – Gifts & Interior Expo, Fashion Goods & Accessories Expo, Table & Kitchenware Expo, and the Sustainable Goods Expo. The Health & Beauty Goods Expo, Baby & Kids Expo, Good Foods Expo, and OSHIKATSU Expo round out the lineup, offering something for every buyer and business type. Whether seeking trendsetting design or ethically sourced lifestyle goods, the show floor is packed with sourcing potential.
Professionals can choose to register for free to explore the show floor or opt for VIP registration (for those in managerial roles or higher; subject to approval), which includes exclusive access to business lounges, complimentary drinks, and quiet spaces for negotiations—ideal for senior-level executives looking to network efficiently.
Businesses eager to showcase their innovations can exhibit at LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Summer] and experience unmatched exposure to high-volume buyers and decision-makers across Asia and beyond.
For updates and registration information, visit the official show website and stay in the loop as the countdown for this premier event begins.
