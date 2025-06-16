Small Screens, Big Impact: How Influencers Are Fueling App Growth in 2025 — A New Report from Famesters
62.5% of web traffic is mobile. Famesters' 2025 report shows TikTok leads app campaigns (68%), micro-creators drive trust, and AI boosts ROI. See why influencers are key for app growth.
Limassol, Cyprus, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Famesters, a top influencer marketing agency, has released its comprehensive Mobile Apps Industry & Influencer Marketing Report, offering brands, marketers, and tech companies a window into how influencers are powering growth in the app industry. This latest report uncovers the metrics, platform trends, and creator insights behind the app installs and engagement, all driven by authentic, creator-led content.
It uncovers the app market where every download matters and user trust is everything and reveals how influencer marketing is not just effective, but essential for promoting apps in 2025. Famesters analyzed campaign data, platform shifts, budget trends, and the increasing role of AI, creating a practical guide for marketers looking to boost installs and user retention through creators.
Key Highlights from the Report:
Mobile Takes the Lead: In 2025, 62.5% of global internet traffic comes from mobile devices, compared to 35.7% from desktop.
Performance-Based Budgets: 76% of brands in the app niche now run performance-based influencer campaigns tying budgets directly to installs and user actions.
TikTok Dominates: For app promotion, TikTok leads by a wide margin used in 68% of campaigns, followed by YouTube at 57% and Instagram at 43%.
The Power of Reviews: Tutorials and influencer reviews outperform traditional ads in convincing users to download apps especially in categories like FinTech and Wellness.
AI in the Mix: 61% of influencer marketers use AI tools to detect fake engagement, match brands with creators, and track ROI with higher precision.
Micro and Nano Creators Win Trust: Brands continue leaning into smaller creators for their authenticity and stronger audience relationships.
Famesters experts explore the key issues that continue to form the mobile apps industry and the role that influencer marketing plays in it. They offer forward-looking insights and trends that will guide brand strategies moving ahead.
"Apps are not only selling a product. They’re asking people to change habits, to download something new and stick with it. — explains Nadia Bubennikova, CBO & co-founder at Famesters. — That’s where influencers shine. A well-made video from a trusted creator builds that bridge faster than any banner ad ever could. We’ve seen that creators not only promote apps, but explain them, humanize them, and help users see the value right away."
Famesters’ report goes beyond impressions and clicks. It focuses on installs, retention, and real impact. As influencer content drives direct action, it’s become clear that apps need more than visibility. They need credibility, which creators deliver.
About Famesters:
Famesters is an influencer marketing agency with over seven years of experience running high-impact, scalable campaigns in industries like Apps, FinTech, Gaming, and Software. With 1,000+ successful campaigns under its belt for brands such as Opera, Hyundai, Konami, FxPro, Majestic and Babbel, Famesters is trusted by companies looking for real results through content creators.
