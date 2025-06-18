Hannah Burchell Promoted
Binghamton, NY, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Hannah Burchell, a Senior Financial Planner who joined the firm in 2020, has been promoted to Senior Wealth Manager.
“This promotion is well-deserved and a testament to Hannah’s exceptional growth, relentless dedication, and commitment to honing her craft by always seeking ways to improve. Hannah has consistently demonstrated what it means to uphold the standard of excellence we expect from our Wealth Managers.” -Jeff Chase, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning.
In addition to her role as a Senior Wealth Manager, Hannah serves on S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team and as Treasurer for SEEDs of Hope, a nonprofit committed to serving the community through volunteerism and education.
For more information about Hannah, please visit www.seedpg.com
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
31 Lewis Street, Ste 401
Binghamton, NY 13901
(607) 217-5091
“This promotion is well-deserved and a testament to Hannah’s exceptional growth, relentless dedication, and commitment to honing her craft by always seeking ways to improve. Hannah has consistently demonstrated what it means to uphold the standard of excellence we expect from our Wealth Managers.” -Jeff Chase, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning.
In addition to her role as a Senior Wealth Manager, Hannah serves on S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team and as Treasurer for SEEDs of Hope, a nonprofit committed to serving the community through volunteerism and education.
For more information about Hannah, please visit www.seedpg.com
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
31 Lewis Street, Ste 401
Binghamton, NY 13901
(607) 217-5091
Contact
S.E.E.D. Planning GroupContact
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Categories