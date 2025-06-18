Longest Serving Personal Training Services in Danbury CT
Live Your Way Thin & Healthy, a Danbury, CT personal training service, celebrated 29 years in business in May 2025. Owner Stavros Mastrogiannis has developed a unique 4-step weight loss approach based on his Greek background that focuses on eliminating root causes of weight gain. His method promises sustainable results that are "almost effortless" to maintain, unlike traditional approaches where 90% of people regain lost weight.
Danbury, CT, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This past May 2025, Live Your Way Thin & Healthy celebrated 29 years of helping people in the Greater Danbury area lose weight and improve their health in a way that is effortless to maintain.
Stavros Mastrogiannis, the owner of Live Your Way Thin who has been a personal trainer in Danbury CT since 1992, early in his fitness career realized that with the current methods people had a very hard time keeping the weight off. According to Michigan Medicine researches around 90% of people who lose weight, regain it all back. This realization made Stavros take a very different path to fitness and weight loss.
What made Stavros the best personal trainer in Danbury CT and gave him the edge in finding a sustainable solution to the weight problem was his background. You see, Stavros didn’t just study health and fitness. He was born and raised in a very healthy region in Greece and saw first-hand how people who live long healthy live lived and ate.
He created a 4 step approach the eliminates the root cause of most people’s weight problem and most importantly works with human nature. Because his approach eliminates the root cause of weight gain, keeping the weight off is almost effortless.
This is one of the most common comments Stavros gets from his clients after they go through this program: “If I knew how simple and easy it would be to lose weight and get in shape, I would have joined your coaching program years ago.”
There are many personal trainers and weight loss coaches in Danbury CT that can help you lose weight, but if you want to keep it off with minimal effort Stavros’s way is the way you want to lose weight. If you have been struggling with weight don’t hesitate to reach out and talk to Stavros.
For more information or to schedule a free discovery call with Stavros, visit our website www.LiveYourWayThin.com
Live Your Way Thin & Healthy | Personal Trainer in Danbury CT
Stavros Mastrogiannis, Owner
(203) 778-9545
www.LiveYourWayThin.com
