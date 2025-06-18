Longest Serving Personal Training Services in Danbury CT

Live Your Way Thin & Healthy, a Danbury, CT personal training service, celebrated 29 years in business in May 2025. Owner Stavros Mastrogiannis has developed a unique 4-step weight loss approach based on his Greek background that focuses on eliminating root causes of weight gain. His method promises sustainable results that are "almost effortless" to maintain, unlike traditional approaches where 90% of people regain lost weight.