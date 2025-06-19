Bagla Group Adopts Advanced Water Quenching Technology for Thermoforming Films

Bagla Group has adopted advanced Water Quenching Technology in the production of its thermoforming films, enhancing clarity, gloss, and strength. This process ensures faster cooling, better thickness control, and improved formability, making it ideal for high-speed packaging lines. With this innovation, Bagla Group continues to deliver sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions trusted worldwide.