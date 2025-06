Bagla Group Adopts Advanced Water Quenching Technology for Thermoforming Films

Delhi, India, June 19, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Bagla Group, a global leader in high-performance packaging solutions, is proud to announce the adoption of cutting-edge Water Quenching Technology for the production of its thermoforming films. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and product excellence.The water quenching process ensures rapid cooling, leading to sharper clarity, enhanced gloss, uniform thickness, and superior mechanical strength in thermoforming films. These improvements make the films exceptionally well-suited for high-speed, precision-driven packaging lines used in sectors like food, pharma, and FMCG.“This upgrade is more than just a technical enhancement — it’s a strategic step toward delivering world-class packaging films that meet the evolving needs of modern industries,” said a senior spokesperson at Bagla Group.By implementing this advanced cooling technology, Bagla Group is also achieving energy efficiency and better formability, helping clients boost productivity while reducing environmental impact.This innovation is part of Bagla Group’s ongoing investment in next-gen packaging technologies that support global standards, eco-conscious practices, and faster production cycles.For more information, visit: www.bagla-group.com