GetUrns Expands Embrace Pet Collection with Angel Wings Design
GetUrns adds the Angel Wings design to its Embrace Pet Collection, featuring symbolic wing and pawprint motifs. Available in multiple sizes and finishes, these urns offer a heartfelt way for pet owners to honor their beloved companions.
Dallas, TX, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New urns combine angelic symbolism with custom finishes to honor beloved pets.
GetUrns has introduced the Angel Wings design to its Embrace Pet Collection, offering pet owners a heartfelt and symbolic way to memorialize their companions in a handcrafted cremation urn.
Available in adult, medium, and keepsake sizes, the new Angel Wings design features delicate wing and pawprint motifs that represent love, protection, and remembrance. Each urn is crafted from durable metal and offered in a variety of colors with either a high-gloss paint or pearlescent finish, allowing families to choose a style that best honors their pet’s memory.
“Our Embrace Pet Collection is about creating lasting tributes that speak to the bond between people and their pets,” said Cameron Allahverdi, CEO of GetUrns. “The Angel Wings design brings an added layer of comfort and meaning to that remembrance.”
About GetUrns
GetUrns.com is a leading provider of premium cremation urns and memorial products. With a wide range of styles, sizes, and personalization options, GetUrns is dedicated to helping families and pet owners preserve cherished memories with compassion and care.
Contact
Alex Johnson
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
